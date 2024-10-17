Community invited to celebrate DeaFestival on Oct. 19

Opelika’s Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind to host informative event

BY OBSERVER STAFF

OPELIKA — The Alabama Institute for the Deaf and Blind (AIDB) Opelika Regional Center will bring together the best of Deaf culture, art and talent for the third annual DeaFestival on Saturday, Oct. 19, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

The FREE one-day event which is open to the community will be held at the AIDB Opelika Regional Center (355 Dunlop Drive) and will feature entertainment, vendor booths, a resource fair, food and fun.

DeaFestival, which draws nearly 400 people from around Alabama and neighboring states, is not just a celebration of Deaf culture but an educational event that raises awareness, promotes inclusion and emphasizes the importance of American Sign Language (ASL).

“AIDB’s DeaFestival is a celebration of culture, creativity, and community, showcasing the rich talents of individuals who are deaf, hard of hearing and deafblind,” said Marquitta Riggins, Director, AIDB Opelika Regional Center. “We look forward to sharing this experience and building stronger connections.”

The event will include lunch, more than 65 vendors, resource booths, children’s crafts and activities, entertainment and door prizes. Interpreters will be provided.

Anyone who needs accommodation or transportation may contact the Regional Center for more information: (334) 759-6960.