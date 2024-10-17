Orchestra on the Hill performance set for Oct. 29

CONTRIBUTED BY AUBURN COMMUNITY ORCHESTRA

AUBURN — The Auburn Community Orchestra will host its annual fall concert, Orchestra on the Hill, on Tuesday, Oct. 29, at 6 p.m.

Presented by The Caroline Marshall Draughon Center for the Arts and Humanities (Pebble Hill) and the Jan Dempsey Community Arts Center, Orchestra on the Hill is a free, family-friendly event open to the public.

The performance will take place under the stars on the lawn at Pebble Hill, located at 101 S. Debardeleben St. Guests are invited to bring blankets and chairs to relax and enjoy the concert. Orchestra-themed goody bags will be available to the first 100 guests.

Under the direction of new music director and conductor Russell Logan, the orchestra will treat attendees to selections from popular Broadway musicals, with arrangements from Camelot, West Side Story and Wicked, a medley of selections by George Gershwin, Overture to Verdi’s Nabucco and Love Theme from Tchaikovsky’s Romeo and Juliet.

For more information, visit auburnalabama.org/arts.