Making the Grade | Oct. 17, 2024

The Hornet’s Nest

OPINION —

On Nov. 23, Mike and I will have lived in Lee County for nine years. These years have flown by, and we have fallen in love with our home county. In fact, if I listed everyone and everything that I loved about our home, I’d have to write a lot more than a 600-1,100 word column. Since I can’t do that, I will focus on one place I love: Beauregard.

Back in 2019, when a fierce tornado killed 23 people in this community, I was touched by how the people of Beauregard and the rest of Lee County came together to help the survivors. Mike and I proudly wore our “Lee County Strong” t-shirts to our school in LaGrange, because we wanted to help, too.

I’m so glad that each year The Observer remembers this tragedy; that’s as it should be. The people who lost their lives deserve to be remembered.

Earlier this year, Mike and I were invited to sample new and favorite dishes which were being served in Lee County Schools. The event was held at Beauregard High School’s Hungry Hive Café. The food was great, and everyone, including Krystal Patterson, Director of Child Nutrition, Chef Jason Haywood and Richard Brown, Jr., principal of Beauregard, were so warm and welcoming.

Therefore, I will always have a soft spot for this community. Last week, Mike and I found another place which makes Beauregard special: The Hornet’s Nest, located at 9415 Alabama Highway 51 in Opelika.

I loved the homey, rustic atmosphere of the restaurant. Also, the blue and yellow hornet drawn on the inside wall and the neon one on the outside wall made me smile. I really love that the restaurant is named for BHS’s mascot. The Hornet’s Nest gets bonus points for supporting the local team.

The restaurant opened at the end of last July and is locally owned by James Little, who, like his parents, is from Beauregard. James was so kind and helpful, and he patiently answered all of my questions. James said that he also has a food truck called The Chill Spot, which will be at Chewacla in Auburn through October. The food truck also is at Food Truck Fridays in Opelika.

Jeni, our server, was an absolute delight, and we enjoyed talking to her. Jeni said, “I worked at my Mother’s restaurant in Southern Arizona, where I’m from, and I fell in love with serving people.”

Jeni met her future husband when he came to her hometown for a construction job and ate at her mother’s restaurant.

“I tripped on purpose and let him catch me,” Jeni said.

They moved to Beauregard in December of 2023.

“I love living in Beauregard and getting to know my customers,” she said.

James and Jeni both get an A+ in customer service from this retired English teacher.

For his lunch, Mike chose the southwest tacos with fries for his side. I selected the garlic onion burger with fries. Oh, my. Everything was slap your Grandma good. We could certainly tell that everything was cooked fresh and hadn’t been frozen.

Besides our wonderful choices for lunch, The Hornet’s Nest also serves diners the One Big Burger, a Cajun burger, Santa Fe Soup and Cajun salmon. Other sides include: macaroni and cheese, steamed broccoli, potato salad, garlic bread and house salad.

For dinner, the Hornet’s Nest offers shrimp & grits, shrimp & butter garlic pasta and the giant spud, as well as the items served at lunch. The Hornet’s Nest also offers full table meals of butcher block salmon and taco heaven. The meals come with three large sides, presented as six small sides, and will feed four to six people.

James told us that they serve homemade ice cream, which I love but haven’t had in years. When my sugar average comes down, I intend to dive into some of that.

Trust me, run and do not walk to The Hornet’s Nest. The wonderful town of Beauregard has something very special in this delightful restaurant. You’ll probably see Mike and me there eating some amazing homemade ice cream.

The Hornet’s Nest is open on Sunday through Thursday from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m.; on Friday from 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.; and on Saturday from 9 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The Hornet’s Nest makes the grade with an A+ from this retired English teacher. Remember, “Pooh-sized” people NEVER lie about food. Enjoy!