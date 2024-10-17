Obituaries | Oct. 17, 2024

MANDY H. RICHARDS

Mandy H. Richards passed away Oct. 12, 2024, at the age of 46.

Visitation will be held at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 10 a.m. and will be followed by graveside service at Garden Hill Cemetery at 11 a.m.

Mandy was born Feb. 16, 1978, in Opelika. She was a wonderful wife, mother, sister, daughter and aunt. She had a shining personality and always had a smile on her face that brought joy into every room. She was an active band parent for several years while her daughters were in school and volunteered for any event to spend time with her family. Many would say that Mandy never met a stranger and made friends everywhere she went.

She is survived by her husband David, two daughters Alysa and Sydney, her mother Angie, her sister Melissa and a host of nieces and nephews.

PALLIE BUTLER

Pallie Jim Smith Butler, aged 88, a most kind, sensitive, and caring, passed away peacefully in her home on Oct. 13, 2024, with her loving and devoted husband of 65 years at her side.

She was born July 20, 1936, in East Tallassee to Jewel Webster Smith and James Malcolm “Mac” Smith. Pallie attended Reeltown school in Tallapoosa County and Alabama Polytechnic Institute (now Auburn University) where she earned a B.S. in elementary education in 1959. She taught at Tallassee Elementary School. In June 1959 she married Paul Kyle Butler.

Kyle was commissioned in 1960 to U. S. Navy, and the couple began the nomadic lifestyle typical for a military family. Their 26-year Navy life took them to Athens, Georgia, New Orleans, Key West back to New Orleans, Milton, Florida, The Azores, Norfolk, back to Athens, Monterrey, California, Jacksonville, Sicily, Columbus, Ohio, and finally Cherry Point North Carolina. In 1986, after 26 years of service, Kyle and Pallie retired from the Navy and moved to the house they had purchased a few years earlier when they expected Auburn to be their first choice for after-Navy living.

They were involved in many social, educational and civic groups, including Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, AU Alumni Association (life members since 1974), University Club, Auburn Women’s Club, Ochsner Lifelong Learners (OLLIE) and the Jules Collins Smith Museum (founding members). Pallie and Kyle loyally supported the Gouge Performing Arts Center, Telfair B. Peet Student Theatre and AU athletics programs.

Pallie had a very special chocolate Labrador retriever, Max. She loved children and animals beyond comparison. Even though Pallie had no children, she took great delight in the exceptionally close and loving relationships she had with the children of her and Kyle’s sisters.

Pallie was preceded in death by her parents and her sisters, Bonnie Smith Ennis and Julia Smith Harkins. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband, nephews Lee (Mary) Harkins of Auburn, Jason (Nikki) Harkins of Birmingham, John Bowlin (Tammy) of Ashville, Mark (Ann) Kirby of Gulf Breeze, Florida, Timothy Holland of Bohol, Philippines, Benford Holland of Montgomery, Brian Bell of Ballplay, Alabama; nieces Ellen Bowlin Brown of Attalla and Paula (Marshall) Norrell of Opelika, plus many loving grandnephews, grandnieces, and a great-grandnephew.

In keeping with Episcopal tradition, flowers are not emphasized, so in lieu contributions may be made to Project Clothe a Child (www.projectclotheachild.org/donate.html).

The family will receive friends and relatives on Thursday, Oct. 17, at 1 p.m. at the Parish Commons of Holy Trinity Episcopal Church, 100 Church Drive in Auburn. The funeral will follow at 2 p.m., with Rev. Pete Burgess presiding, immediately followed by a brief Committal Service graveside at Town Creek Cemetery in Auburn. Pallbearers will be Rodney Rushing, Doug Sams, Kyle Kirby, Drew Kirby, Smith Harkins and Larson Harkins.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

MARY LEE CARROLL SANDERS

Mary Lee Carroll Sanders, 87, born on March 18, 1937, was surrounded by her family on Oct. 10, 2024, when she went home to her Heavenly Father.

Mrs. Sanders was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Talmadge Vinson Sanders; daughter, Dena Sanders Gable; grandson, Brandson Sanders; great-grandson, Markus Sanders; and her parents, Rev. Raymond Carroll and Lurlene Carroll.

She is survived by her children: Jimmie Sanders Strong (Lamar), Kathie Sanders Casaday (Rick), Patricia Sanders Patterson (Mack), Talmadge V. Sanders Jr. (Deb); nephew, Jimmy Sanders (Sandy). She had eight grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

1 Corinthians 13:13: And now these three things remain: Faith, hope and love. But the greatest of these is love.

Mary truly emanated all of these. It was her unwavering ardent love for her personal Savior, Jesus Christ, that has left such a convincing impact on everyone. Her life was simply a masterpiece. An unmistakable example for anyone to surely appreciate. Her devotion to her Heavenly Father was mirrored in her life for children, her enthusiasm and participation in her church.

She was a gifted gardener who greatly admired the outdoors, yet was a proficient seamstress. She was a steadfast and loyal wife to be sure as she was a good mother, a good grandmother, a good great-grandmother, a good friend. “But the greatest of these is Love.” She truly loved with all she had.

A funeral service was held Oct. 14 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home. Mrs. Sanders was laid to rest next to her husband in Harmony Cemetery in Lanett, formally known as Resthaven Memorial Gardens.

CAROLYN L. JOHNSON

Carolyn Lauderdale Johnson passed away on Oct. 11, 2024, at the age of 95.

She was born on Jan. 16, 1929, to Ruth and Carl Lauderdale in Deatsville. She married Vernon Hoyt Johnson on Oct. 4, 1947, and lived in Auburn most of her adult life.

Carolyn worked at Auburn University, Pasley Fabrics and lastly the Book Rack until she finally retired at 82. She loved sewing, reading and gardening and was very active at Grace United Methodist Church.

Carolyn is survived by her children, Janice Carol Johnson, Rebecca Johnson Edwards and Susan Johnson Morgan (Bob Morgan), six grandchildren, five great grandchildren, two nieces and one nephew. In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Patsy Meyers, and son-in-law, Louie Edwards.

A graveside service was held at Memorial Park Cemetery on Oct. 15.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

PATRICIA ANN ZIMMERMAN FRANCIS

Patricia Ann Zimmerman Francis, 85, of Opelika passed away peacefully Oct. 8 after a long battle with kidney disease.

She was born in Fisk, Missouri, to Hershel and Goldie (Venable) Zimmerman on July 31, 1939. She married the love of her life, Phillip Francis, and they spent the majority of their life together living in towns on the Gulf of Mexico until his death. Pat was a well-loved and respected church member at Bayou George Baptist and then Purpose Baptist. She was a member of the Eastern Star and the Red Hat Society, a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who loved nothing more than being able to spend time with family.

Patricia is survived by her son Kenneth (Tara) Bibbs of Salem; Terry (Pam) Zimmerman of Clarksville, Tennessee, and her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She also leaves behind her best friend, Mona (Marc) Baker of Panama City, Florida, and countless other lives she has touched.

Along with her parents, she was preceded in death by her daughter, Cheryl Cotton, and brothers Wylee, Bill and Houston Zimmerman. While our hearts mourn the loss, we take comfort in knowing she is no longer suffering.

In honor of Pat’s final wishes, we will hold a memorial service on Saturday, Nov. 9, at 1 p.m. at 3721 Benbow Street, Panama City Beach.

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

SHIRLENE ETRESS PARKER

Shirlene Etress Parker was born Oct. 9, 1936, in Vandiver, Alabama. She passed away peacefully at the Bethany House on Oct. 8, 2024.

Shirlene was the president of Parker Grassing Inc. in Opelika. She served as a member of Beauregard Water Authority Board of Directors for 30 years. She retired from the Lee County School System in 1995 after 25 years of service.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Freddie and Melvin Nix and Jack Etress; and a grandson, Gregory Clark Jr.

Shirlene is survived by her husband of 69 years, Bobby Parker; children, Teddy Parker, Renee Parker, Teresia (Greg) Clark, Bobby Ray (Gina) Parker, Stephanie (Dennis Ellington) Parker and Tim (Joanna) Parker; grandchildren, Holli (John) Thomas, Dallas Grigsby, Nicole (Kyle) Armstrong, Clay Parker, Jordan (Brandon) Thrower, Hannah (Alex) Perez, Brett Parker, Brody Parker and Catherine (Will) Embert; great-grandchildren, Dawn (Nikki) Golden, Mariah Thomas, Hayes Armstrong, Harper Armstrong, Gunner Grigsby, Parker Grigsby, Wynn Perez and Reese Perez; brothers, Jimmy (Kay) Nix, Sonny (Debbie) Etress and Jack (Darlene) Etress; sisters, Wanda (Darrell) Toso and Dixie (Darnell) Deloach.

A funeral service was held Oct. 11 at Providence Baptist Church (East Campus) with Dr. Rusty Sowell officiating. Interment followed at Providence Baptist Cemetery.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisted the family with arrangements.

DONNIE FRANKLIN

Donnie Franklin, 68, passed away on Oct. 7, 2024, at East Alabama Medical Center.

He was preceded in death by his father, Leon Franklin; mother, Sylvia Pope; stepmother, Daisy Elizabeth “Beth” Green; and brother, Wesley Franklin.

Donnie is survived by fiancé, Cindy Clements; daughters, Stacey Bishop, Shannon Franklin and Brittany Adams; sons, Chris (Suzie) Franklin and Hunter (Tammy) Franklin; numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren; brother, Mike Franklin; sisters, Melanie (Hop) Crosby and Kat (Patti) Franklin; and many other family members and friends.

A memorial service was held Oct. 10 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home.