Community Band to perform under night sky Oct. 21

CONTRIBUTED BY EAST ALABAMA COMMUNITY BAND

EAST ALABAMA — Everyone is invited to bring their lawns chair and blankets to the Opelika SportsPlex Amphitheater on Monday, Oct. 21, to listen to the 70-plus East Alabama Community Band in concert.

Led by Josh Wine, the band will perform a range of pieces, including Highlights from Symphonie Fantastic by Berlioz, In the Hall of the Mountain King by Grieg and Phantom of the Opera by Webber.

This is a family-friendly event. There is no admission charge. Donations will be accepted.

The band, now in its 14th year, includes players from this area and practices on Monday nights at 6:30 to 8 p.m. at the Auburn Junior High school band room.