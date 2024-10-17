Classroom Observer | Oct. 17, 2024

Through the eyes of a child

OPINION —

With Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton having hit the Southeastern United States recently, it refreshes memories that Lee County has been affected by tornadoes — we all have been affected by natural disasters in some way. As natural disasters come and go, how is your child being affected, deep down? Children at all mental and emotional stages of development assess the magnitude of what has happened. How can parents offer their children a sense of security in the midst of the storm?

For parents with children under two years old, keeping the home environment as normal as possible is a high priority. Young children can easily sense emotional upset through your facial expressions and physical reactions. To keep children well physically and emotionally, keep them on a regular schedule for meals and rest.

Children between the ages of three and five will verbalize what they see and feel. Parents, be ready to spend time looking into your children’s eyes and fully listening to what they are expressing. This is a time when you cannot half listen, but rather you must fully interact with their comments and questions. The key is listening and letting your children express themselves during this time.

Be sure to sift through television programs to eliminate ones that may be too graphic for a young mind. As a parent, be very sensitive to what is appropriate for your children’s emotions and well-being.

In times of disaster, everyone hurts for neighbors. Take the time to show your children how families can come through the crisis and start to rebuild lives as necessary.

Parents with older children need to be transparent. Children in this group will see your insecurities whether you admit to having them. Don’t try to hide your reactions but channel your them into a positive response. One way you can do this is through outreach — by helping others who have been hurt by disaster. Engage your family in the many volunteer activities in the community, such as disaster relief projects. Children can participate in folding, sorting and packaging items for victims. School-age children can draw and write notes of encouragement to victims as well as help you gather needed items from your home to share with victims. Through outreach, your children will learn a lifelong lesson of how to help others in need.

When our nation goes through natural disasters, the most powerful help that we can give other people in need is prayer. We are made for prayer. If we go back to the very beginning of creation, we see prayer and communication with God is central. “I sought the Lord and He answered me; He delivered me from all my fears” (Psalm 34:4-5). The process of prayer comes naturally to children. They understand God is love and that love is unselfish. God enables young hearts to grow in understanding wisdom and the fullness of God. Young fears may seem silly at times, but they are real to children’s minds. By giving children the resource of prayer, we provide them with strength, courage and wisdom to face this world. Too, by praying with our children we receive this same strength and joy. As a family, come together and write down or even have your children draw what is needed to pray for. When prayers are answered write down the answer to prayers. Answered prayers builds a child’s faith as well as our own.

One simple prayer activity is so simple for children and adults. It is the five finger prayer originally written by Cardinal Bergoglio before he became Pope Francis. The 5-finger Prayer goes like this:

Thumb: Pray for people closest to you — your family and friends. Pointer Finger: who point you in the right direction — your teachers and other role models in your life. Middle finger (tallest): Pray for guidance for those who lead us — leaders in government, in business, in church. Ring finger (weakest): Pray for those who are poor, sick, in pain, in trouble — those most in need. Pinkie Finger (smallest): Pray for yourself and your own needs.

As we know, children are experiencing a world that is so unsettled. The greatest life gift we can guide our children to is to come into the presence of the Lord. We have a gentle Savior, Jesus, who is never too busy to listen. His door and heart are always open to our needs, and He intercedes with the Father for us, even before we utter a word. His unconditional love gives us reasons to be glad and have joy.

Beth Pinyerd holds a master’s degree in early childhood education.