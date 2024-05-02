Public Notices | May 2, 2024

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

OPELIKA CITY COUNCIL

May 7, 2024, 6:00 P.M.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN in accordance with §23-4-2, Code of Alabama, 1975, that the City Council of the City of Opelika will conduct a Public Hearing during the regularly scheduled City Council meeting on Tuesday, May 7, 2024, beginning at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Municipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama, to receive the benefit of public input concerning a proposal to vacate a portion of the right-of-way of Speedway Road between Randall Drive and Veterans Parkway. All persons interested in the proposed vacation are invited to appear at the public hearing and express their views. Written statements or objections may be submitted to the City Clerk prior to the time of the hearing.

The portion of Speedway Drive proposed to be vacated is more particularly described as follows:

RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION OF A PORTION OF SPEEDWAY DRIVE

COMMENCE AT A POINT UNDER ASPHALT LOCALLY ACCEPTED AS THE SOUTHWEST CORNER OF SECTION 15, TOWNSHIP 19 NORTH, RANGE 26 EAST, AUBURN, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; THENCE NORTH 21°46’52” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 2070.89 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING OF A RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION MORE FULLY DESCRIBED AS FOLLOWS: THENCE NORTH 00°49’50” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 216.29 FEET; THENCE NORTH 00°49’50” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 110.44 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 89°10’10” EAST, A DISTANCE OF 48.78 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 110.16 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 99.88 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 99.90 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 99.92 FEET; THENCE SOUTH 00°49’55” WEST, A DISTANCE OF 37.57 FEET; THENCE WITH A CURVE TURNING TO THE RIGHT WITH AN ARC LENGTH OF 130.20 FEET, WITH A RADIUS OF 2662.7 FEET, WITH A CHORD BEARING OF NORTH 21°10’12” WEST, WITH A CHORD LENGTH OF 130.19 FEET TO THE POINT OF BEGINNING, SAID RIGHT-OF-WAY VACATION CONTAINING 18,949.9 SQUARE FEET OR 0.44 ACRES, MORE OR LESS.

Being further described according to and as shown on that certain survey or drawing dated January 29, 2024, by Arthur R. Nettles, Registered Surveyor, attached hereto and marked Exhibit “A”.

A copy of the Petition to Vacate and the proposed resolution approving the vacation will be available upon request at the office of the City Clerk, 1st Floor of City Hall, 204 South 7th Street, Opelika, Alabama.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Contact Person, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to a disability.

DATED this the 11th day of April, 2024.

/s/Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 04/11/2024, 04/18/24, 04/25/24 & 05/02/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Adoption of: LME (6/16/2020) LME (6/16/2020) JLC (9/5/2018) JJC (7/22/2019) TJC (3/2/2016)

TO: Any and all alleged/unknown fathers

Take notice, that Petitions for the Adoption of the children, LME, female child born 6/16/2020; LME, female child born 6/16/2020; JLC, female child born 9/5/2018; JJC, a male child born 7/22/2019; to Jasmine Lynette Erskine at Baptist Medical Center South in Montgomery, Alabama and TJC, a female child born 3/2/2016 to Jasmine Lynette Erskine at Vaughan RMC-Parkway Campus in Selma, Alabama have been filed in this Court by Charles Ballard, III, Amy Renea Ballard and by Gailrenette Patrice Pickett. Your failure to file an answer to these petitions could result in said Petitions being granted. You must respond in writing within (30) days of the last publication of this notice with counsel for said Petitioners, whose name and address are shown below, and with the Probate Court of the said Lee County, AL in order to contest said petition.

BILL ENGLISH,

Probate Judge

Margaret Ann Mayfield

Attorney for Petitioners

P.O. Box 809

Opelika, Alabama 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 04/11/24, 04/18/24, 04/25/18 & 05/02/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF JACQUES DRUMHELLER, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-227

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 12th day of April, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DARLENE BERRY, Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 04/18/24, 04/25/24 & 05/02/24

STATE OF ALABAMA

IN THE PROBATE COURT LEE COUNTY CASE NO. 2024-184

RE: ESTATE OF WILBURN LEE MAPLES., DECEASED:

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to the undersigned on the 3rd day of April 2024, by the Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

/s/ Gil Maples

Gil Maples, Co-Executor

/s/ Lee Maples

Lee Maples, Co-Executor

Jacob J. (Jake) Key, Esq.

Attorney for Co-Executors

Johnson, Caldwell & McCoy, LLC

117 North Lanier Avenue, Suite 201

Lanett, Alabama 36863

(334) 644-1171

Legal Run 04/18/24, 04/25/24 & 05/02/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF MARSHALL COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2936 & 2937

IN RE: THE ADOPTION PETITION OF HECTOR HERNANDEZ AND VERENISE HERNANDEZ

NOTICE OF ADOPTION HEARING

(Ala. Code §26-10E-17 (1975))

To: Bridgette Lashea King and Francisco Hernandez

Please take notice that a petition for adoption in the above-style matter has been filed in said Court by the Petitioners named below. As a notified party, you may appear in the adoption proceedings to contest or support the attached petition. Please be advised that if you intend to contest this adoption, you must file a written response within thirty (30) days of service of this notice with counsel for said Petitioner, whose name and address are as shown below and with the Clerk of the Probate Court at the following address: 425 Gunter Ave #110, Guntersville, AL 35976 (mailing address). If you fail to respond within thirty (30) days and appear at the hearing, the Court may construe that failure as an implied consent to the adoption and waiver of the right to appear and of further notice of the adoption proceedings. If the adoption is approved, your parental rights, if any, will be considered terminated.

DONE this 15th day of April, 2024.

Attorney for Petitioners:

E. Shane Hollaway

P.O. Box 758

Guntersville, AL 35976

Petitioners:

Hector & Verenise Hernandez

106 Auburn Avenue

Albertville, AL 3595 ANDREA LECROY

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Legal Run 04/18/24, 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

SEIZURE AND PROPOSED FORFEITURE NOTICE

Lee County, Alabama District Attorney commenced forfeiture against property listed below. The property was seized in violation of Alabama’s laws concerning controlled substances and is subject to forfeiture pursuant to Ala. Code §15-5-61(1975).

“Dope man” whose true identity and whereabouts are unknown may contest forfeiture of the listed property by filing a claim no later than 11:59PM CST 30 days after final publication of this notice, or, thereafter, a default judgement may be rendered against him in Case Number CV 2023-000187.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Claimant must describe the seized property, state ownership or interest in the property, and be made under oath, subject to penalty of perjury.

CV-2023-000187.00: U.S. Currency in possession of Courtland Crosslin seized July 19, 2023, in Opelika, Alabama,

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF ROBERT EARL McKENDREE,

Deceased

Case No.: 2024- 2 3 5

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Janice McKendree, Personal Representative on the 18TH day of April, 2024, by Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

LACORA NICKERSON, Plaintiff,

v. CHAYN LOPEZ,

Defendant.

CASE NO.: 43-DV-2023-901070

NOTICE OF ACTION

TO: Chayn Lopez, Defendant, Named Above, whose whereabouts are unknown and cannot be ascertained after the exercise of reasonable diligence:

You are hereby notified that on the 13th day of November, 2023, a Complaint was filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, regarding a tortious injury allegedly caused by your negligence that occurred on or about December 25, 2022. By reason of an Order for service of a summons by publication entered by the Court in this cause on April 15, 2024, you are hereby directed to plead, answer, or otherwise respond to the Complaint and file such response with the with the Clerk of said Court and serve upon Kenneth S. Nugent, PC, attorneys for the party to this action whose address is 1234 First Avenue, Suite 200, Columbus, Georgia, 31901, on or before the expiration of 30 days after the last publication of this notice. If you fail to do so, judgment by default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the complaint.

This the 16th day of April, 2024.

Mary Roberson, Clerk of Circuit Court, Lee County

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

PY2021 ACTION PLAN

PUBLIC HEARING NOTES

JUNE 13, 2022

Welcome and Introduction Brief overview of CDBG 5-Year Consolidated Plan/Action Plan Process We are now halfway through Year 2 of 5-Year Consolidated Plan Goals:

Provide decent and affordable housing (LMI families, disabled, and elderly)

Provide support for non-profit public services

Improve public facilities/infrastructure

Eliminate slum and blight

•70% funds must be used for activities benefiting LMI

Community Survey and Public Hearings for ConPlan Summary:

Removal of slum/blighted properties-demo-YTD (2) Pending (3)

Home Repairs for LMI families-YTD (6) Active (1)

First Time Home Buyers Assistance for LMI families-YTD (10) Pending (3)

Education and training for jobs (Southern Union)

Street Improvements (No current active jobs)

COVID Funding-Housing Assistance-Family Resource Ctr

COVID Funding-ADECA-Southside Senior Center; Small Business Development; Public Facility Improvements

We are preparing for year three of our five-year Consolidated Plan. PY2021 budget $297,180. Estimated budget for PY2022 is $258,169, A 22% DECREASE.

20% CAP Admin $51,633

15% CAP Public Services $38,725 (22% decrease)

Remaining budget $167,811 for programs such as:

Decent and Affordable Housing-Emergency Home Repairs and Homeownership Loan Program $110,811 Public Facilities-Sidewalks and Street Lighting $37,000 Economic Development/Historic Preservation-Main Street Façade Program $20,000 Questions and Public Comments-Step up to podium, state your name and address, and try to limit comments to 5 minutes.

Legal Run 05/02/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

1242 N Dean Rd, Auburn, AL 36830 Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 41

Unit 269

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 5/2/2024

CITY OF OPELIKA ZONING BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT

REGULAR MEETING AGENDA

300 Martin Luther King Blvd.

May 14, 2024

TIME: 9:00 AM

A. VARIANCE

1.Josh Adamson, Briarwood Lane extension, R-2 zoning district, Requesting a 5 foot side yard variance from the minimum 15 foot side yard setback on one side yard of 46 lots to provide side entry garages for all 46 single family home lots in the Southern Pines Subdivision.

2.Mike Maher representative for Harris Doyle, property owner, 2850-2882 Ridge Crest Court, Requesting a 10 foot rear yard variance from the minimum 20 foot rear yard setback for eight townhomes.

3.Foresite Group, LLC representative for Alyssa Corporation, property owner, 1105 Columbus Parkway, 108-unit one bedroom studio apartment development, Requesting a variance from the minimum two parking space requirement for each residential use.

4.Luis and Sharon Saavedra, 1630 McCoy Street, Requesting a 18.5 foot variance from the minimum 30 foot front yard setback requirement for a 30×30 dwelling.

“In compliance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, the City of Opelika will make reasonable arrangements to ensure accessibility to this meeting. If you need special assistance to participate in this meeting, please contact the ADA Coordinator 72 hours prior to the meeting at (334)705-5130.”

Legal Run 05/02/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage, on behalf of itself or its affiliates, Life Storage or Storage Express, will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

2020 S. College St. Auburn, AL 36832 Thursday, May 9, 2024 at 10:00AM

Unit B123

Unit C232

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 05/02/2024

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

(1231 Gatewood Dr. Auburn Al ) Thursday, 4-11-2024 at 10:00AM

Unit 419

Unit 472

Unit 668

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 05/02/2024

Construction of a Multi-Use Trail Along the Banks of Pepperell Branch ADECA RTP Project 22-RT-54-03

Form of Advertisement for Completion Legal Notice for Bid# 23031

In accordance with Chapter I, Title 39, Code of Alabama, 1975, notice is hereby given that Robinson Paving Company Inc, Contractor, has completed the Contract for The Construction of a Multi-Use Trail Along the Banks of Pepperell Branch, for the City of Opelika/ADECA, owner, and have made request for final settlement of said Contract. All persons having any claim for labor, materials or otherwise in connection with this project should immediately notify Jeffrey Robinson, 5425 Schatulga Rd Columbus, GA 31907, in writing.

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24, 05/16/24, 05/23/24

STORAGE TREASURES AUCTION

Extra Space Storage (Life Storage) will hold a public auction to sell personal property described below belonging to those individuals listed below at the location indicated:

3951 Pepperell Pkwy Opelika, AL 36801 Thursday, May 5th, 2024 at 10:00AM.

Unit C37

Unit D53

The auction will be listed and advertised on www.storagetreasures.com. Purchases must be made with cash only and paid at the above referenced facility in order to complete the transaction. Extra Space Storage may refuse any bid and may rescind any purchase up until the winning bidder takes possession of the personal property.

Run Date 5/2/2024

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF GEORGE B. WINGARD, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-242

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 23rd day of April, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

WESLEY L. WINGARD

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF

ROBERT ASHURT WARD, DECEASED

Case No. 2024-141

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration have been granted to Matthew A. Ward as Administrator for the Estate of Robert Ashurt Ward, deceased on April 24, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate Court of Lee County. NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Done this the 24th day of April 2024.

BILL ENGLISH Probate Judge Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF LURA ATKINS, DECEASED.

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-244

TO:Michael Brad Sullivan, Rufus Ray Wilson, Sharon J. Ekdahl, David Johnson, Tommy Johnson, Beverly McDaniel, Wesley Lance Johnson, Bobby Johnson, any unknown heirs of Jerre Allen Baker, and any unknown heirs of Lura Atkins also known as Lura Johnson Atkins

NOTICE: On the 22nd day of April, 2024, a ce1tain writing, purporting to be the Will of LURA ATKINS also known as LURA JOHNSON ATKINS was filed in my office for Probate by TERESA LAMBERT and the 4th day of June, 2024, at 11:00 o’clock a.m. CST electronically via Zoom was appointed a day for hearing thereof at which time you can appear and contest the same, if you see proper. Please contact the Lee County Probate Court at 334-737-3670 for access to said Zoom hearing.

Given under my hand, the 24th day of April, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH

JUDGE OF PROBATE

Robert H. Pettey, Attorney Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

(334) 745-3504

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

ADVERTISEMENT FOR BIDS

Sealed proposals will be received by Auburn City Schools at the office of Auburn City Schools, 855 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830 until 3:00 PM local time Thursday, May 30, 2024 for the:

AUBURN HIGH SCHOOL SCOREBOARD AND VIDEOBOARD UPGRADES

AUBURN, ALABAMA

at which time they will be publicly opened and read.

A Mandatory Pre-Bid Conference will be held on Wednesday May 22, 2024, at 9:00 AM at the Auburn City Schools Central Office located at 855 East Samford Avenue, Auburn, AL 36830. If weather and circumstances permit, those in attendance may have the opportunity to visit the project site at Auburn High School (address provided above in bold).

Scope of Work: The project includes new scoreboards for the baseball field, softball field, and gymnasium, as well as a new videoboard in the gymnasium.

Performance Time: The overall project must be completed on, or before August 8, 2024. The anticipated “Notice to Proceed” is June 12, 2024, for the initiation of Shop drawings, Submittal Data and Product Procurement.

A cashier’s check or bid bond payable to “AUBURN CITY SCHOOLS” in an amount not less than five (5) percent of the amount of the bid, but in no event more than $10,000, must accompany the bidder’s proposal. Performance and Payment Bonds and evidence of insurance required in the bid documents will be required at the signing of the Contract.

Drawings and specifications may be examined at Auburn Reprographics & Supply, INC, 660 North Dean Road, Auburn, AL 36830 and may be obtained electronically from Auburn Reprographics greg@auburnrepro.com) or Harvest Engineering (deiland@harvest-eng.com) after April 30, 2024.

Bids must be submitted on proposal forms furnished by the Engineer or copies thereof. All bidders bidding in amounts exceeding that established by the State Licensing Board for General Contractors must be licensed under the provisions of Title 34, Chapter 8, Code of Alabama, 1975, and must show evidence of license before bidding or bid will not be received or considered by the Architect (Engineer); the bidder shall show such evidence by clearly displaying his or her current license number on the outside of the sealed envelope in which the proposal is delivered. The Owner reserves the right to reject any or all proposals and to waive technical errors if, in the Owner’s judgement, the best interests of the Owner will thereby be promoted.

AUBURN CITY SCHOOLS

(Awarding Authority)

TCU CONSULTING SERVICES

(Owner’s Representative)

HARVEST ENGINEERING, LLC

(Engineer)

Legal Run 05/02/2024, 05/09/2024 & 05/16/2024

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT

COURT OF PROBATE LEE COUNTY

ESTATE OF DENISE R. HERRON, DECEASED

Letters of Administration of said deceased having been granted to the

undersigned on the 23rd day of April 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the

Probate Court of Lee County, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims

against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law

or the same will be barred

Witness my hand and seal this the 23rd day of April, 2024.

BENNIE J. HERRON

Legal Run 05/02/2024, 05/09/2024, 05/16/2024

NOTICE OF COURT PROCEEDING IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Notice of the filing of Petition for Summary Distribution

In the Estate of CYNTHIA DIANE BUTLER, AKA CYNTHIA DIANE PEEK, AKA

CYNTHIA DIANE HENDRIX, AKA CYNTHIA DIANE FERGUSON, deceased

CASE NO. 2024-255

Notice is hereby given that a Petition for Summary Distribution has been filed in

the LEE COUNTY Probate Office by RACHEL LYNESE MCCOY on APRIL 25th, 2024, pursuant to Section 43-2-690, Code of Alabama and that 30 days after the notice of publication hereof and pursuant to law the Court shall be requested to enter an Order directing Summary Distribution of the estate of said decedent.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 05/02/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: 2024- 243

IN RE: The Estate of DAN O. ROBERTS, deceased

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to CYNTHIA LYNN

ROLLIE, as Personal Representative of the Estate of DAN 0. ROBERTS, deceased, on the 22nd day of April 2024, by Bill English, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

CYNTHIA LYNN ROLLIE

Personal Representative of the Estate of DAN O. ROBERTS

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT FOR LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE MATTER OF THE MINOR NAME CHANGE PETITION FILED BY MONQUETTA BERNICE BARNETT

CASE NO. 2024-203

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: CALIXTO FORTUNATO IBARGUEN III

Notice is hereby given that Petition for a Minor Name Change has been filed in the Lee

County, Alabama Probate Office, by Monquetta Bernicia Barnett on April 4, 2024, to change the

name of C.A.I, born on March 29, 2007, in Montgomery County, Montgomery, Alabama to Calixto Furtunato Ibarguen, II and Monquetta Bernicia Barnett. A hearing has been set for the 24th day of June, 2024 at 10:00 a.m. central time, electronically via “ZOOM”,

Should you intend to object to this minor name change, you must file a written response, with the attorney for the Petitioner, Hon. Jason C. Riggs, P.O. Box 954, Auburn, AL 36831 or with the Deputy Chief Clerk of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama at 334-737-3670, as soon as possible, but no later than thirty (30) days from the last day this notice is published Or appear on the date of the hearing, as set above.

Hon. Bill English

Judge of Probate, Lee County, Alabama

Legal Run 05/02/24 05/09/24, 05/16/24 & 05/23/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of ETHERIAL J. JACKSON, deceased

NOTICE OF HEARING

TO: KATHY MATHEWS, LINDBURGH JACKSON, ANY AND ALL OTHER HEIRS OF ETHERIAL J. JACKSON

You are hereby notified that on the 13th day of February 2024, Henry Lee Jackson filed in the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama a petition for the probate of record in this Court of a certain paper writing, purporting to be the Last Will and Testament of ETHERIAL J. JACKSON, deceased, and on that day, said Will was filed in said Probate Court. It is therefore, ordered that a hearing be set for the 3rd day of June 2023, at 10:00 o’clock, a.m. in the Lee County Probate Court, 21S South 9th Street, Opelika, AL.

BILL ENGLISH, JUDGE OF PROBATE, LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Legal Run 05/02/24, 05/09/24 & 05/16/24

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of FLARCIE M. HOPKINS, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2024-253

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to LISA H. CLEVELAND, as Personal Representative of the Estate of FLARICE M. HOPKINS, deceased, on the 25th day of April, 2024, by Bill English, Lee County Probate Judge.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

LISA H. CLEVELAND

Personal Representative of the Estate of FLARICE M. HOPKINS

Legal Run 05/02/2024, 05/09/2024, 05/16/2024

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF JESSIE MAE POLLARD, DECEASED.

Case No. 2024-189

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Patricia Sims, as Executrix of the Estate of Jessie Mae Pollard, deceased, on the 28th day of March, 2024, by the Honorable Bill English.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same be barred.

Patricia Sims, Executrix Of the Estate of Jessie Mae Pollard, Deceased

Marrell J. McNeal, Attorney at Law, PC

PO Box 308

Opelika, AL 36803

334-745-7033

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF BARBARA Z. CURRY, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

Case No: 2024-213

Letters Testamentary on the estate of said decedent having been granted to the undersigned on the 8th day of April, 2024, by the Hon. Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama, notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

JOHN E. CURRY

Personal Representative

Robert H. Pettey

Samford & Denson, LLP

P.O. Box 2345

Opelika, AL 36803-2345

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

INVITATION TO BID 24020

Sealed bids for the construction of the McCoy Street Improvements

shall be received at the Opelika City Hall 2nd Floor Conference Room, 204 South Seventh Street, Opelika, Alabama, until 2:00 p.m., local time on May 21, 2024, and then publicly opened and read aloud. All interested parties are invited to attend. Only bids from competent general contractors will be considered. At the time of contract award, the successful bidder must be a properly licensed general contractor. The attention of all bidders is called to the provisions of State law governing “General Contractors” as set forth in the Ala. Code §34-8-1, et.seq. (1975) and rules and regulations promulgated pursuant thereto.

Bidders must be licensed by the Licensing Board for General Contractors when bids are submitted.

Bidders are required to have a State of Alabama General Contractor’s License with a specialty of “Highways and Streets, Clearing and Grubbing, Earthwork, Erosion, Site Work, Grading or Municipal and Utility”. All bidders must submit with their proposal, contractor’s license number and a copy of the license. State law Ala. Code §34-8-8(b) requires all bids to be rejected which do not contain the contractor’s current license number. Evidence of this license shall be documented on the outside of the sealed bid.

All bidders shall possess all other licenses and/or permits required by applicable law, rule or regulation for the performance of the work.

Drawings and Specifications may be examined at the Office of the City Engineer located at 700 Fox Trail, Opelika, Alabama, and phone number: 334-705-5450. Bid documents may be obtained from the Office of the City Engineer at no charge as an electronic file if the bidder supplies a storage drive or as an email attachment or electronic drop box. Drawings and Specifications may also be downloaded from the City’s website at www.opelika-al.gov/bids.aspx.\

The bidder’s proposal must be submitted on the complete original proposal furnished to him/her by the City of Opelika. All information in the proposal must be completed by the bidder for the proposal to be accepted.

A Bid Bond in the amount of five (5) percent of the bid amount made payable to the City of Opelika must accompany each bid. Performance and Payment Bonds for the full contract sum will be required of the successful bidder. The right is reserved by the Owner to reject all Bids and to waive irregularities.

Envelopes containing bids must be sealed, marked, addressed as follows, and delivered to: Lillie Finley, Purchasing-Revenue Manager, City of Opelika, 204 South 7th Street, P.O. Box 390, Opelika, Alabama, 36803-0390. Attn: McCoy Street Improvements\

LILLIE FINLEY- PURCHASING REVENUE MANAGER CITY OF OPELIKA

204 SOUTH SEVENTH STREET (36801)

POST OFFICE BOX 390 (36803-0390) OPELIKA, ALABAMA

PH: (334) 705-5120

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24

PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN THE MATTER OF : THOMAS E. POLLARD, an incapacitated person

NOTICE OF FILING OF FINAL ACCOUNTING

INTERESTED PERSONS TAKE NOTICE THAT BIRDIE P. PETERSON, as Conservator of THOAMS E. POLLARD, an incapacitated person has filed her final accounting requesting approval of the same. The 22 day of May 2024 at 10:00 a.m. has been set the time to review the final accounting. Contact the Lee County, Alabama Probate Office for directions to participate electronically. Done this the 18th day of April, 2024.

BILL ENGLISH, PROBATE JUDGE

Legal Run 04/25/24, 05/02/24 & 05/09/24