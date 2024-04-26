City of Opelika opens European office

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The city of Opelika announced its collaboration with The Transatlantic Business & Investment Council (TBIC) in establishing its European office. Located at Kurfuerstendamm in central Berlin, this office serves as a strategic hub for Opelika to engage with European investors and partners.

” I am thrilled to announce our partnership with TBIC, marking a significant step forward in our city’s global outreach,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “Together, we will build bridges across continents, fostering prosperity and progress for Opelika and our European counterparts.”

Through TBIC’s support, Opelika gains access to an extensive European business network and multilingual representation, enhancing communication and fostering connections. Additionally, Opelika joins TBIC’s European Sister-City Program, facilitating partnerships with European counterparts to open doors to endless opportunities for collaboration, investment and cultural exchange.

“Establishing our European office in Berlin symbolizes Opelika’s dedication to diversifying our investment portfolio and fostering international partnerships,” said Opelika Economic Development Director John Sweatman. “Through TBIC’s extensive network and support, we are poised to attract new opportunities and drive economic growth.”

Matthias Beier, president and CEO of TBIC said the company looks forward to supporting Opelika in their European expansion.

“This partnership strengthens ties between Opelika and European investors seeking opportunities in the U.S.,” Beier said.

ABOUT TBIC:

The Transatlantic Business and Investment Council is a premier membership organization representing local and regional U.S. economic development organizations (EDOs), providing a platform for them to effectively market themselves to potential investors from Europe through an extensive membership network and curated events aimed at facilitating valuable partnerships. With a focus on fostering transatlantic partnerships and investment opportunities, TBIC serves as a vital bridge between European investors and U.S. EDOs, driving economic growth and collaboration on both sides of the Atlantic. For more information, visit www.tbic-fdi.com.