OBITUARIES | APRIL 18, 2024

Upcoming Services

BARBARA ADKINS SMITH

Graveside service, 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18

Center Baptist Church

CECILE WHITE LOVVORN

Memorial service 11 a.m. Thursday, April 18

Curtis & Sons North Chapel, Sylacauga

JOHN DAVID KENNEDY

Memorial service 3 p.m. Thursday, April 18

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel

RODNEY PATRICK EDMONDSON

Celebration of life, 4 p.m. Friday, April 19

Midway Community Church, Wedowee

PHILLIP DENSON AARON

Visitation 3 p.m., Service 5 p.m. Friday, April 19

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home

JUDIETH “REBECCA” MITCHELL

Visitation 9 a.m., Funeral 10 a.m. Sat., April 20

Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home Chapel

SANDRA ANN FLORES

Sandra Ann Flores, 83, of Opelika, passed away on March 20, 2024, after battling chronic pain and dementia for the last five years.

She was born to the late Paul and Pauline Lindemann, Feb 11, 1941, in Radford, Virginia.

Sandie married Conrad C. Flores Jr. on Sep 14, 1963, and had three children. The family resided in Florida, Alabama and Colorado. Sandie and Chuck moved to Tennessee in 1992, and made Opelika their retirement destination in 2003.

Sandie is survived by her devoted husband, Chuck and their three children Gina (Todd), Denise (Rich),and Greg (Margaret). She is also survived by her three grandsons Kelley (Beth), Jeremy and Nick (Katie); two great-granddaughters Madelyn and McKenna, aunt Millie, cousins Marilee and Annie and sister-in-law Sue. Sandie was predeceased by her brother, Karl Lindemann in 2022.

Sandie was an Auburn fan through and through. She loved attending tailgate festivities with her son and extended college family any chance she could. As her health declined, she was not able to participate — but she always sent them a loud WAR EAGLE!

Sandie’s ashes will be interred in the Columbarium at St. Michael’s Catholic Church in Auburn during a celebration of life which will be held on a future date. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to a local dementia support organization in Sandie’s name.

Alabama Funeral Homes & Cremation Centers of Opelika, is handling arrangements.

RODNEY PATRICK EDMONDSON

Rodney Patrick Edmondson was born Feb. 22, 1957, in Wedowee and died on April 15, 2024, at Russell Medical Center in Alexander City.

A celebration of life will be held Friday, April 19, at 4 p.m. at Midway Community Church in Wedowee.

He loved spending time with his family and talking on the phone with his sister, Dale. He had a great love for the banjo and also loved the river, fishing and riding in his boat. He was dear to everyone and will be greatly missed by all.

He was preceded in death by his beloved son, Patrick Coley Edmondson; parents, Jack and Avis Edmondson; and siblings, Lynward, Perry and Sybil Edmondson. He is survived by his sisters, Betty Hornsby, Ledale Allen and Linda (Walter) Arnold; children, Lauren Terrell and Keith Holloway; granddaughter, Layla Atkins; and many nieces and nephews.

BARBARA ADKINS SMITH

Barbara Adkins Smith, 87, of Ridge Grove, Alabama, died peacefully at her residence on Sunday, April 14, 2024.

Barbara was born in LaFayette on March 31, 1937, to the late Edwin and Ersa Adkins. She was a member of Center Baptist Church and retired from Vermont American.

A graveside service will be held Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. at Center Baptist Church, with Rev. Paul Howard officiating. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Charles Smith; her sister, Shirley Weldon; and brothers Wayne, Tracy and Randy Adkins.

She is survived by two daughters, Rebecca Posey (Jim) of Austin, Texas, and Brenda Smith of LaFayette; a brother, Terry Adkins (Wynonia) of Camp Hill; three grandchildren, Cody DeLee (Laura) of Beulah, Zane DeLee (Rori) of Pleasanton, Texas, and Matthew Posey of San Antonio, Texas; and two great grandchildren, Holland and Hank DeLee.

CECILE WHITE LOVVORN

Cecile White Lovvorn was born on April 19, 1943, in Sylacauga. She died at home in Opelika at the age of 80 on April 13, 2024, after a short battle with colon cancer.

A memorial service will be held Thursday, April 18, at 11 a.m. at Curtis & Sons North Chapel in Sylacauga, with Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home of Opelika assisting with arrangements.

On Aug. 30, 1964, Cecile married Nance Lovvorn, who often introduced her as Miss Sylacauga 1961. Cecile read avidly, loved music and doted on her grandchildren. Cook-ing was her love language. She was a career educator, an Auburn grad and a diehard fan.

She was a member of Brookwood Baptist Church for over 50 years. She enjoyed sing-ing in the choir there before relocating to National Village to enjoy the good life with Nance.

In addition to her husband, Cecile is survived by her sisters, Gloria Boyette and Dottie McMullen; sister-in-law, Pat Vizin; children, Libby McConnell (Clay) and Jennifer Lov-vorn; and grandchildren Ian and Clare Beth McConnell and William and Lila Parker. She was predeceased by her sister, Sandra Fuller.

Memorial donations can be made to Camp Seale Harris, 500 Chase Park South, Suite 104,

Birmingham, AL 35244, www.campsealeharris.org.

PHILLIP DENSON AARON

Phillip Denson Aaron, 88, of Auburn passed away on April 9, 2024.

Services will be held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on April 19, with a viewing from 3 to 5 p.m. followed by a service in the Chapel.

Phillip was known for his love of old cars, working outdoors and sharing stories. He was the owner of Little Caesars in Auburn/Opelika and surrounding areas from 1987 to 2003 and the owner of Country Oaks Lawns from 1998 to 2023. In his free time, he enjoyed restoring and showing vintage autos for many years.

Phillip is survived by his wife, Norma; sons, James, Christopher, Michael, Patrick and Philip Aaron and Mark, Matthew and Michael (Jennifer) Grovesteen; daughter, Michelle (Steven) Fritz; grandchildren Scott (Kelly), Michelle, Daniel (Jena), Kirstin and Caitee Aaron, MacKen-zie (Alex) Reaume and Trevor (Jessica) Aaron, Josh (Ashley) Aaron, Ryan (Jason) Jolley, Ma-tilda, and Elliot Aaron, Logan (Courtney) Landon and Lawson Buchanan, Ashley (Adam) Lar-son, along with 16 great-grandchildren with the 17th soon to be. He was preceded in death by his father, Otha D. Aaron; mother, Gladys M. Aaron; and son, Mark D. Aaron.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Tunnel to Towers Foundation (t2t.org) or your local humane society.

JOHNNY L. WYCHE

Johnny Wyche, 62, of Opelika passed away at EAMC surrounded by family on April 10, 2024.

He was born on Sept. 22, 1961, to Johnny L. Wyche Sr. and Margaret Sue Nesmith Wyche in Meridian, Mississippi. He was preceded in death by his parents.

He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Connie Wyche; daughter, Briana McCormick; sons, Josh Peppers (Amber) and Jason Peppers (Candace); sister, Susie Herndon (Bruce); grandchildren, Ivaleigh Beau, Elijah and Lincoln Peppers; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.

Johnny loved music and pursued it through college and seminary. He was most happy as he led the church choir into anthems of praise to his Lord and Savior. He has lead choirs in many churches in Alabama and Mississippi over 40+ years. He loved his family unconditionally, his church family included.

He loved his secular job as well, working in the cabinet shop. His daughter and grand-children were always on his mind, and he always would tell anyone who would listen about their accomplishments or show videos of their games or violin recitals.

He was a quiet and gentle man with so much love that he always had a smile even when things weren’t always good. His love for Connie superseded all else. He always referred to her as “his free entertainment,” because he could count on her to lighten his load with a laugh or two.

His greatest accomplishment was his personal relationship with Jesus Christ. Johnny is in Heaven waiting for us to join his heavenly choir of continuous praise.

A Celebration of Life was held April 15 at Central Baptist Church of Opelika, with burial following at Garden Hills Cemetery. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

ANOSHIRAVAN “ANOOSH” BAGHERNEJAD

Anoosh Baghernejad passed away on April 5, 2024, at the age of 61 doing what he loved—playing soccer at the Auburn Soccer Complex.

He was born on Feb. 1, 1963, in Tehran, Iran, to his loving parents Buick and Aghdas Baghernejad. An esteemed entrepreneur, real estate broker and owner of Premier Realty his faith in Jesus was a beacon and his deep devotion to God radiated from him, a constant testament to his faith. Every stranger blossomed into a friendship waiting to happen, their hearts drawn in by his genuine welcome.

According to Anoosh, his greatest accomplishment was his family, in whom he found his sanctuary. His wife, Kymberly, has been a constant source of strength by his side, and their precious children, Tayllor and Nathaniel, are the joys that filled his heart. He took immense pride in being the best husband and father a man could be.

With the agility of a soccer player and the discipline of a martial artist, he navigated the world. Real estate invigorated him, while his deep love for reading fueled his ever-expanding knowledge. Anoosh, also, was a passionate musician who poured his love for music into singing, guitar playing and songwriting.

Anoosh was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Aki Taeb; mother and father-in-law, Robert and Rita Freeman Sr.; brother-in-law, Robert Freeman Jr.; and sister-in-law, Jennifer Freeman.

He is survived by his wife Kymberly Freeman; daughter, Tayllor Freeman; son, Nathaniel Freeman; brothers, Akbar Baghernejad and Ardy Sheer; sister, Azam Fatolahi; cousin, Sohrab Badiei; brother-in-law, Rick Freeman; sisters-in-law, Kelly Bost and Kathie Eidson; as well as other cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and the Auburn soccer community.

A celebration of life was held at Lakeview Baptist Church on April 12, followed by a graveside service at Auburn Memorial Park. Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

“Blessed are those who mourn, for they will be comforted” — Matthew 5:4.

MARNIE RENEE BARNETT SHERRER

Marnie Renee Barnett Sherrer passed away on April 7, 2024, in Auburn at the age of 58. She was born on July 30, 1965, in Columbus, Georgia, to Anthony Barnett and Gail Barnett Smith.

Marnie’s journey was marked by the profound impact she had on those around her through her kindness, compassion and unconditional love. Marnie’s legacy is carried on by her loving sons, Jeremy Sherrer and Zachary Sherrer; her devoted parents, Gail Barnett Smith and Phillip Smith; her siblings, Paige (Paul) Moeller and J.J. (Melissa) Barnett; her nieces and nephew, Payton Moeller, Paxton Moeller, Magg Barnett and Charlotte Barnett; her adorable grandson, Cameron Worley; and many loving aunts and uncles, cousins and close family friends.

Marnie was preceded in death by her father and her grandparents, Frank Willard and Mary Julia Wilchar, Marion and Alice Barnett and Stanford and Marion Smith.

A service to celebrate Marnie’s life was held April 13 at First Baptist Church of Opelika, with Frederick-Dean Funeral Home assisting with arrangements.

The family extends heartfelt gratitude to the staff at Bethany House for their care and compassion during Marnie’s final days. Their support was a beacon of light during a time of darkness. In her memory, we find comfort in the words of Revelation 21:4: “He will wipe every tear from their eyes. There will be no more death or mourning or crying or pain, for the old order of things has passed away.”

In lieu of flowers, the family hopes that you would consider supporting the work of the local Bethany House by making a donation to Hospice Angels, 1171 Gatewood Dr, Bldg 100, Auburn, AL 36830.

JUDIETH REBECCA COOPER MITCHELL

Judieth Rebecca (Becky) Cooper Mitchell, 74, passed to heaven and found eternal peace on the evening of April 14, 2024. Born on July 24, 1949, Becky was a lifelong resident of Lee County, Alabama, and graduated from Opelika High School.

Becky is preceded in death by her parents, Lewis Bartow Cooper Jr. and Laverne Clegg Miller. She is survived by a brother Harold Cooper, Opelika; her daughters Mandy Mitchell, Birmingham; and Luanne Helms (Jason), Opelika; two grandchildren, Katy Simpson (Steve), Jake Helms and a great-grandson, Steven Oliver Simpson, all of Opelika. Her grandchildren were the lights of her life and brought her immense joy.

Becky was an avid book lover. Her beloved late father and former Mayor of Opelika, Lewis, was instrumental in raising funds to build a library in Opelika in the 1970s, which, today — in a new location — houses the Lewis Cooper Jr. Auditorium.

She was known for her quick wit, dry humor and love of gospel music, especially live music. She enjoyed sharing tales of her VIP fan club status for both Gaither Music and David Phelps. Becky was a proud member of Trinity Church.

Services will be held at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home on April 20, 2024, at 10 a.m. The family will welcome visitors starting at 9 a.m. A private burial will be held at Rosemere Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Trinity Church, Autism Support of Alabama (ASA), Opelika Library Friends or your favorite animal rescue organization.

Becky’s family is extremely grateful for your love and support over the years and especially during this incredibly difficult time. A special thank you to the staff and friends at Azalea Place Assisted Living in Auburn, who showed love and compassion to Becky during her final years.