Phenix City publisher elected APA president

LEE COUNTY — Denise DuBois, publisher and managing editor of the Citizen of East Alabama in Phenix City, has been elected president of the Alabama Press Association.

DuBois is a native of East Alabama. In 2007, she began her career as a reporter for the Citizen of East Alabama and fell in love with community news. At 25 years old, she became the executive editor and co-publisher of the now 70-year-old weekly publication.

She led the newsroom through changes, including having a digital presence for readers and rebranding the newspaper into a tabloid-sized paper product that boasted a more modern look.

She also leads the newspaper’s sister companies AMP | Advertising, Marketing, Production and Channel 7, a local access TV station and studio.

DuBois has served on numerous community boards, including the East Alabama Chamber of Commerce, Young East Alabama Professionals, United Way of the Chattahoochee Valley, the Red Cross, Russell County’s Alabama Bicentennial, Phenix City Art Park and Miss Phenix City.

She has served on the APA board of directors since 2016, and previously served on the APA Journalism Foundation board.