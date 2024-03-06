Obituaries | March 7, 2024

JAMES WOODY DAVIS

James Woody Davis, 75, of Dadeville passed away on March 2, 2024.

Fondly known as Woody, he was born to James (Jim) and Wilma Davis on Jan. 26, 1949, in Tuscaloosa. He was a talented musician and loved playing his Baby Grand piano. He attend-ed Free Will Baptist College (Welch College) in Nashville, where he met the love of his life, Sandra Eubanks. He later graduated from Birmingham Southern with a degree in accounting. Woody worked in banking for over 30 years. After retiring, Woody and Sandra followed their children and grandchildren to Florida and enjoyed 12 years in that community. Woody was very active in their church, The Chapel at Crosspoint of Santa Rosa Beach. He served on the board and as treasurer for many years. He loved to talk about his church.

Woody held many titles in his life, from musician to executive vice president, but his most treasured role was Granddaddy. He loved nothing more than spending time with his grand-children, Drew and Sarah. He spent many hours watching them play different sports and always being the supportive grandparent.

Woody loved his family so much. He was an amazing Dad and Granddaddy. If you spent more than a minute talking with him, he was going to talk to you about his family and how proud he was of them.

Aside from his love of music, Woody was a passionate Alabama fan. For over 20 years he and Sandra were Alabama football season ticket holders and loved to tailgate. If you were near their motorhome on tailgate weekends, you were sure to enjoy great food and his tales of growing up in Tuscaloosa, selling programs so he could get into the football games.

Woody is survived by his wife of 55 years, Sandra; two children, Heather (Russ) Pinckard of Dadeville and Jon Davis of Titus, Alabama; and two grandchildren, Drew Pinckard of Ni-ceville, Florida, and Sarah Pinckard of Auburn. He is also survived by his sister and her husband, Sara and Glenn Poston of Murfreesboro, Tennessee, and many nephews, nieces and cousins. He will be missed by many but especially by his family.

Woody’s family will host a celebration of life service on Thursday, March 7, at 11 a.m., with visitation at 10 a.m. at Frederick- Dean Funeral Home in Opelika. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the benevolent fund of The Chapel at Crosspoint, Santa Rosa Beach, Florida.

PEGGY JOYCE BAGGETT

Peggy Joyce Baggett, 88, of Auburn was called home to be with the Lord on the March 4, 2024. Born on July 2, 1935, in Atlanta, she was a beacon of steadfast devotion to her beloved family, her vocation and her faith throughout her blessed life.

Upon her retirement in 1998, Mrs. Baggett left a lasting impression of commitment through her service as a secretary in the insurance department at the East Alabama Medical Center. Her professional endeavors were characterized by an exceptional degree of precision and moral uprightness, attributes that garnered her the profound admiration and respect of her colleagues and peers.

As a pious and dedicated congregant of Marvin Parkway Baptist Church in Opelika, Mrs. Baggett’s spiritual life was a cornerstone of her existence. She drew great strength and camaraderie from her church family under the spiritual guidance of Pastor David Floyd.

With skilled hands and a tender heart, Mrs. Baggett crafted numerous knitted, crocheted and needlepoint treasures, each a symbol of her diligence and artistry. These handmade creations, woven with care and affection, will endure as a precious inheritance among those she held dear.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, Farron Bledsoe, Jackie Scott (née Glenn), Mark Bledsoe and Hal Bledsoe (Donna), her brother, Bert Bates (Joanne), 11 grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren who brought her immeasurable joy.

Mrs. Baggett was predeceased by her first husband, Art Bledsoe, and her dearly loved spouse, Hollis Baggett, with whom she is now reunited in the glory of Paradise.

Visitation will be Thursday, March 7, from 5 to 7 p.m. in the Parlor of Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika, with a funeral service on Friday, March 8, at 11 a.m. in the Chapel. The family kindly suggests that memorial contributions be made to Marvin Parkway Baptist Church in lieu of floral tributes.

VIVIAN “BIBBIE” TUCKER

Bibbie Tucker went to her heavenly home on March 2, 2024. She was 89 years young. A funeral service was held graveside at LaFayette, Alabama, Cemetery on March 4, with Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home of Opelika handling the arrangements.

Bibbie was born on April 1, 1934, in West Point, Georgia, to Columbus Shealy and Vivi-an (Brown) Huguley. When she was a year old, the family moved to LaFayette, where she grew up, married and raised her own family. She was a loving wife and mother who loved making a home and helping others whenever she could. Of most importance to her was her faith in Jesus Christ.

Bibbie graduated from LaFayette High School and the University of Alabama, where she earned a degree in education. She was a life-long Alabama fan. She taught physical ed-ucation for 15 years before she married William Henry Tucker on Nov. 25, 1970. To-gether, they raised their two children.

Bibbie leaves to cherish her life well lived and a legacy of faith to her children, Kelly Tucker and David Tucker of LaFayette; sisters Bett David (Bob) of Marietta, Georgia, Shealy Lynn (Emory) of Huntsville; brother-in-law Mose Tucker of LaFayette; and many extended family and friends.

Bibbie was preceded in death by her parents and husband.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to your church or favorite Christian ministry.

SYLVIA DENISE JACKSON

Sylvia Denise Jackson, a lifelong resident of Opelika, was born in Birmingham on May 15, 1954, to Otis and Marcel (Lacy) Lynn and died at East Alabama Medical Center on March 1, 2024.

Throughout life, she was compassionate and caring for those in need. In early child-hood, “Nesie” discovered her love of animals and rescued as many strays as Mama and Daddy would let her.

Denise retired from Auburn University and was an active member of Pepperell Baptist Church.

She was predeceased by her parents; her youngest son, Glenn Jackson; and siblings, Daphine Lynn, Hal Lynn and Tommy Lynn.

Denise is survived by her devoted and loving husband, Donnie Jackson; her beloved son and daughter-in-law, P.J. and Jamie Jackson; and her grandchildren, Haley, Andrew and Emma Jackson, whom she loved dearly. She is also survived by a very special aunt, Christine Stillwell; her sister, Darlene Armstrong (Randy); nephews and nieces Justin Armstrong (Allie, Olivia and Lillian); Mallory Cutts (Bowen and Lacy Lynn); and her in-laws, Cecil and Janet Rodgers and Debbie Palmer.

A memorial service was held March 5 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home, with Revs. Zac Gardner and Mike Newman officiating.

JOHN EDWIN LOHMEYER

John Edwin Lohmeyer, 75, of Endicott, New York, passed away on Feb. 24, 2024, in Opelika. John was a simple man who led his life with selflessness, bravery and a deep devotion to his family and faith. He served our country for 28 years in the U.S. Army, retiring as a sergeant with full honors, multiple medals and awards for his distinguished service. John served in the infantry, completing two tours in Vietnam and participating in the Desert Storm wars, earning numerous ribbons, medals and accolades for his valor.

After his military retirement, John continued his service at Auburn University for 10 years, working in facilities. He was a man of faith, worshipping at Pine Grove of Beulah, and he found joy in hobbies such as fishing, camping, spending time with family and reading his Bible.

John is survived by his beloved wife Linda Lohmeyer, his brother Galen Lohmeyer, his daughter Allison Lohmeyer, his son Michael and his wife, six grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his father, Edwin Lohmeyer, and mother, Eli-nore Hakes.

A service to honor John’s life was held at Pine Grove of Beulah on March 2. Frederick Dean Funeral Home in Opelika assisted the family with the arrangements. In lieu of flowers, please consider sending donations to Pine Grove of Beulah to honor John’s memory.

JAMES “JIM” GOODMAN

James Champion “Jim” Goodman, 51, of Opelika, passed away on Feb. 22, 2024. He was born on March 5, 1972, in Birmingham. Jim, a beloved husband, father, son, brother and friend, was known for his unwavering faith and love for his family.

Jim graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in business administration in 1998. He dedicated 20 years to a successful managerial career in the hospitality industry with Choice Hotels before transitioning to the telecommunications industry, where he ex-celled in selling insurance.

A man of many talents and interests, Jim was a dedicated member of Trinity Church in Ope-lika. He enjoyed spending time with his family, listening to music, watching movies, going on evening walks, collecting records and perfecting his homemade pizza recipe. Jim had a passion for storytelling, humor and making lasting memories with his loved ones.

Jim is survived by his wife of 26 years, Robin Goodman; daughter, Kaitlyn Goodman; son, Evan Goodman; mother, Brenda Goodman; sister, Leah Goodman; brother, Adam Goodman (Megan); and many loving close family members. He was preceded in death by his father, Gary Goodman, grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. James Robert Kinney, Mrs. Charles McKee and Mr. James Hugh Goodman; and great-grandparents, Mr. & Mrs. Horace Curtis Champion.

A memorial service to celebrate Jim’s life was held March 2 at Trinity Church, with Frederick Dean Funeral Home & Crematory assisting with arrangements. Contributions in Jim’s memory can be made to Trinity Church or Compassus Bethany House.

DAVID AVERA

“Fear of death is fear of what we may experience. Nothing at all, or something quite new. But if we experience nothing, we can experience nothing bad. And if our experience changes, then our existence will change with it – change, but not cease.”