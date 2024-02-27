1945 – 2024

Ann Marie DeLoach Hayes passed away on Feb. 25, 2024 in Opelika, at the age of 78.

Ann was born and raised in Walnut Grove (Etowah County) Alabama. She lived for 46 years in Arab, Alabama, before moving to the Opelika area.

She finished high school in Walnut Grove in 1964. Ann was a 1966 graduate of Snead College in Boaz and graduated from Florence State College (changed to Florence State University by the end of her senior year) in 1968 with a BS teaching degree in home economics.

She started her teaching career at Vinemont High School Cullman County (changed from junior high to high school her starting year). Ann was the very first home economics teacher at Vinemont and was the annual advisor. She taught for five years before deciding to start a family. She did substitute teaching in the Arab School System for over 20 years.

Ann was preceded in death by her parents Thomas Earl DeLoach and Altha Thompson DeLoach, one brother Thomas Henry DeLoach, and one sister Fran DeLoach Brown

She is survived by her husband of 52 years Edward S. Hayes (raised in Cullman), one son Michael Hayes and wife Monica Thrash Hayes of Trussville, one daughter Michelle Morton and husband Philip Morton of Pike Road, grandsons Hunter Morton and Mitchell Hayes, granddaughter Melissa Hayes.

A Memorial Service will be at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the Chapel on Sunday, March 3, 2024 at 2 p.m. with the Rev. Mark Grizzard officiating. Visitation will immediately follow the service in the Chapel.

In lieu of flowers, please make contributions to the Alzheimer’s Association (Alz.org).