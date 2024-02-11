The Graduate Auburn celebrates topping out

Nostalgia-themed hotel, cafe with rooftop bar expected to open this fall

AUBURN — Construction firm Robins & Morton marked the topping out of the Graduate Auburn hotel on Jan. 31 in Auburn.

The topping out ceremony celebrates installing the final steel beam, signifying the structural completion of the project.

The five-story, 177-room, nearly 140,000-square-foot hotel has direct views of Auburn’s campus and Toomer’s Corner. It will feature an indoor-outdoor rooftop bar, a ground-floor café, and meeting and banquet space.

Auburn legend Bo Jackson will open a coffee shop and bar in the hotel called Bo Jackson’s Beans.

The property will be the newest in the Graduate Hotels collection, which includes more than 30 locations in iconic cities and college towns across the United States and United Kingdom. Their designs are inspired by local culture, history and collegiate nostalgia.

During the topping out ceremony, the Robins & Morton team hosted the Auburn University Raptor Center — an educational and rehabilitation program that has treated and released thousands of birds of prey back into the wild — to perform a demonstration flight and education session for attendees.

“Auburn is truly one of the most welcoming, special places I’ve ever been,” Robins & Morton Commercial Division Manager David Green said. “In and of itself, it’s an amazing city with fantastic amenities. This hotel is going to be a statement property where locals and visitors will gather and enjoy the celebration of Auburn hospitality and culture.”

The project is scheduled for completion this fall.

Robins & Morton is the general contractor, and Hartshorne Plunkard Architecture is the architect.

