1959-2024

Joseph “Joey” T. Clark, 64 of Dadeville, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024, in happiness doing what he loved.

Joey was born in Patterson, New Jersey, but resided in Dadeville, which is where he called home for the majority of his life.

Joey enjoyed the greater things in life that always had to do with being outdoors, fishing, hunting. If you didn’t catch Joey being a mechanic, then he was likely on a bass boat or in a hunting stand beside his brother. He always loved telling “Joey sized” stories, and could always catch him wearing his best camo attire no matter the occasion. Joey “Pops” Clark was loved by everyone he knew and everyone he met. He swore he would never be called “Pops”, but little did he know in the future that everyone would come to know him as “Pops”. He held many titles in his life: husband, father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, “Pops”, bass fisher, a darn good deer hunter and so many more.

Joey leaves behind his wife Sarah Clark, daughter April Clark (Mandus), son TJ Clark (Whitney), brother Robert Clark (Sheila), sisters Doris Paul and Grace Banks, granddaughters Jacey and Marlee, step-grandson Christian, daughter Ashley Lowery and children, stepson Cain, stepdaughter Margaret Ann (step-granddaughter Kinsley). He also leaves behind many nieces, nephews, family members and friends. He is predeceased by his parents Grace and Joe Clark, grandparents Grace and Thomas Perry and Myrtle and Warren Clark and special Uncle Danny Ehrman, brother-in-law Rusty Banks.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2024, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the parlor.

A service will be held Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in the chapel. Interment will follow at Garden Hills Cemetery.

The Deer Hunter’s Prayer

Father, when my last hunt is over and I leave these woods behind

I would like to ask a favor if you would be so kind

That when I enter through the pearly gates and come into your glory land

Instead of the mansion you promised my Lord

How about just an old tree stand?

John Kolade