The community of Opelika, sadly lost a pillar on Jan. 30, 2024, when Miss Virginia Hendon, 95, passed away from Alzheimer’s Disease. She was born on Aug. 26, 1928 to Mr. and Mrs. I.G. Hendon in Wedowee, Alabama.

Virginia received her undergraduate and graduate degrees from Auburn University in Auburn. She was a teacher and principal in the Opelika school system for more than 33 years. Teaching children and mentoring new teachers was a life-long passion for Virginia. Her stories of what elementary school children said and did would easily fit the mold of the TV show “Kids Say the Darndest Things”! As much as education was a central part of her life, her avocations also included tending to her lovely yard, playing bridge with her closest friends and reading. Her inner circle of “best” friends were charming and fun, but always in charge. They were affectionally known as “THE Committee” and were loved and admired by all they met.

Virginia took great joy in traveling with her late twin sister Bettye and her brother Bill and made multiple trips to Europe and visited the Holy Land with members of First Baptist Church of Opelika. She also enjoyed visiting and spending time with her many nieces and nephews and their families.

She was predeceased by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. I.G. Hendon of Wedowee, her brothers Wilson Hendon of Fayetteville, North Carolina, James Hendon of Wedowee, Bill Hendon of Wedowee, and her twin sister Bettye Mayfield of Savannah, Georgia. She is survived by nine nieces and nephews, 16 great-nieces and nephews and 32 great-great-nieces and nephews.

A graveside service will be held at the Wedowee Masonic Cemetery in Wedowee, AL on Friday, Feb. 2, 2024, at 11a.m. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you consider making a donation to the Alzheimer’s Association. The family would also like to thank Mattie Clark, her longtime caregiver and her associates for all of the loving care they provided.