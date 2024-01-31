Milton Stokey, Jr. Obituary

Milton F. Stokey, Jr., a resident of Auburn, passed away peacefully at home on Jan. 28, 2024, at the age of 80. He is survived by his loving spouse of 52 years, Patricia (Patty) Stokey. In addition, he leaves behind two children, Heather (Bob) Moffett and Travis (Aimee) Stokey, along with four beautiful and cherished grandchildren, Catie, Bobby, Abbie and Lainee. He is also survived by his sister, Dolores Cornell and brother, Jeff Stokey (Ann) and their loving families. He is preceded in death by his parents, Catherine and Milton Stokey Sr.

Milton spent his entire career in adventures and misadventures of aviation, beginning as a teenager learning the aircraft restoration and salvage business. Auburn University gave him the opportunity to become an instructor pilot, culminating as chief pilot for the University in the late 60s and early 70s. His dream job as an airline pilot came on March 22, 1971, with Southern Airways. Through mergers with Republic Airlines, Hughes Air West, Northwest Airlines and finally Delta Airlines, Milton followed his calling as an aviator until official retirement on Sept. 21, 2003.

Milton loved Auburn. After graduation in 1969, and taking the job with the airline he was on the move to different crew bases, but vowed to move back to Auburn one day to make a permanent home on the plains. That was accomplished in 2000, calling Auburn his forever home. He also enjoyed cooking BBQ for special people, along with hunting and fishing with his grandson and great friends.

There will be a Celebration of Life on Feb. 10, 2024, at Jeffcoat Trant Funeral Home, 1500 Frederick Road, Opelika, Alabama. Visitation will begin at noon, with the service to follow at 1 p.m. Afterwards, we welcome you to join the family in light refreshments and reminiscing at a “tailgate reception” at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Auburn Opelika at Tigertown.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests donations to the Alzheimer’s Association (alz.org) or to CARE Humane Society (Carehumane.org) in memory of Milton’s love of animals or in hopes of a cure for the devastating disease of dementia and Alzheimer’s.

The family has secured a bereavement rate of $119 at the Fairfield Inn and Suites by Marriott Auburn Opelika (2257 Interstate Drive, Opelika, AL ) for those wishing to house near the service location. Please be sure to ask for the special bereavement rate at time of booking.