Gary Perkins

Gary Joe Perkins passed away on Jan. 26, 2024. He was a loving and faithful husband, a dedicated father and a wonderful G to his grandkids. He enjoyed running marathons, managing his business and attending sporting events of all kinds including many games involving the Jackson Aggies and Auburn Tigers.



Gary attended Mississippi State University on a track scholarship before graduating with an accounting and transportation degree in 1966. After being a supervisor at Ciba-Geigy in McIntosh, Alabama, he began a long successful career as a State Farm Insurance agent in Jackson and Chatom, ALlabama. He retired in 2002 and moved to Auburn, where he attended Auburn sporting events, took up golf and ate breakfast at Chappy’s.



He was proceeded in death by his parents (Robert and Edna Earle) and two brothers (Bobby and Ricky).

He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Mary Vann, his two sons Phil Perkins and Russell (Deanna) Perkins. Gary also has five grandchildren: Collin (Savannah), Maria, Grace, Maggie and Natalie. And one great-grandchild, Lucie.



There will be a Celebration of Life event for Gary at a later date.



In lieu of flowers please make any donations to your local humane society in honor of Gary’s two deceased labs (Quentin and Laci) and his surviving lapdog Lulu.