Dennis Lollar Obituary

Memorial Service for Mr. Dennis Wayne Lollar 65, of Opelika Alabama, will be:

Saturday, Jan. 13 at 2 p.m. at Restoration Church, 950 Shelton Mill Rd, Auburn, Alabama The Rev. Jackie Prickett, Pastor Mark Jenkins and Pastor Andy Kinman will officiate.

Dennis passed away on Thursday, Dec. 28, 2023, at East Alabama Medical Center. He was born on July 14, 1958, in Jasper, Walker County, Alabama, to Thomas Lollar and Vera Swindel Lollar.

Dennis was a graduate of Walker County High School in 1976, and Studied at University of Alabama.

Jan. 9,1980, Dennis married Linda McCain and they started their family and worked in ministry for the Lord throughout their marriage. Dennis was a Sunday school teacher for years, as well as working as the sound man for the church services and gospel singings.

Dennis had a true servant’s heart! Making sure to always be aware of others needs.

If food was ever needed for an event, being the excellent cook he was, he would make sure there was enough for everyone.

Dennis was employed by Darryl Guess Corporation as business office manager. Dennis worked as a bail bondsman where he helped more people than we will ever know about.

With a wonderful family, and many friends Dennis has made in his life, he will be missed. This world has truly lost a loving father, grandfather, good friend, and loving soul to everyone.

Dennis is survived by his children, Telisa Stringfellow (Jamie), Noah Lollar (Chassity) , Bethany Lollar ; grandchildren, Jordyn Lollar and Jailyn Lollar.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Linda McCain Lollar; Father Thomas Lollar, Mother Vera C Lollar, Sister, Carolyn, Lollar Bradley, brother, Kermit Lollar and brother, Buddy Lollar.