8/31/1956- 12/23/2023

James Alfred Blair age 67 of Opelika, Alabama passed away Dec. 23, 2023, at Bethany House.

He was preceded in death by his mother Catherine V Blair (Kitty), father Roy C. Blair and sister Dovie McGinty.

He is survived by his wife of 45 years Sharon Blair, three children; Misty Morris (Kenderious), Jim Blair (Erin), Cathy Shirey (Jessie); Bonus Daughter, Leeann Moncrief; sister, Katie Hoffman (Darrell); Ten Grandchildren and One Great-grandchild.

A Memorial Service was held Saturday, Dec. 30, 2023, from at Open Door Tabernacle, located at 2089 Lee Road 42 Opelika, Alabama 36804.

In lieu of flowers donations can be made to any cancer foundation of their choice.