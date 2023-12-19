Opelika City Schools hires new head football coach

BY D. MARK MITCHELL | FOR THE OBSERVER

PHOTOS COURTESY OF HARTSELLE ENQUIRER/MARIANN PARKER AND THE MOORE FAMILY

Moore during game in Hartselle. Bryan Moore and his family.

OPELIKA — Opelika City Schools (OCS) Superintendent Dr. Farrell Seymore named Bryan Moore as Opelika High’s next head football coach.

“OCS welcomes Coach Bryan Moore as our new head football coach,” stated Seymore in a press release issued by OCS Tuesday morning. “He was an outstanding teacher and coach during his previous tenure in Opelika and he has only grown in

his capacity as a strong effective leader, “We look forward to the positive impact he will have on the students in our community.”

Moore comes to Opelika from Hartselle, where he went 38-9 in four years as head coach, including two Region titles and a 4-4 playoff record.

Moore started his career as an assistant at his alma matter, Springwood, in 2006. The following year, he was hired by OHS head coach Spence McCracken as assistant coach. He was promoted to offensive coordinator after two seasons under head coach Brian Blackmon.

“We are incredibly excited to welcome Coach Moore and his family back to Opelika,” said Kelli Fischer, OHS

Principal in the press release. “Coach Moore has proven himself as a quality head coach, but what is even more impressive is his ability to establish relationships with players, coaches, and the community where he works.”

Moore said he dreamed of being a head football coach and that dream came true when he was hired by Eufaula High School in 2015 at the young age of 29 to lead its football program. He spent three years at EHS posting a 26-9 record and making the playoffs in all three seasons.

Jasper lured Moore away from the Tigers in 2018, where in two seasons he posted a whopping 22-3 record, including a trip to the quartefinals. The Vikings were 3-7 prior to Moore taking over.

Moore brings an 86-21 record as head coach, including 8-9 in the playoffs and 50-6 in Region games.

“I am so honored to be the new head football coach at Opelika High School,” Moore said. “It’s surreal

to have the opportunity to come back and lead a program that I began coaching in many years

ago. Opelika has always been a special place to me and my family. It’s where I got my start in teaching and coaching and where my kids were born. My desire for this program is for it to be the best football program in Alabama.”

Moore graduated from Auburn University in May 2007 with a bachelor’s degree in social science education. He received a master’s degree in coaching and athletic administration from Concordia University in 2018.

Bryan and his wife Lindsey have three sons, Parker (13), Baker (10) and Tucker (7).

