Tough Ten / Tough Two Benefitting EAH Cancer Center

OPELIKA —

Run, jog or walk to benefit East Alabama Medical Center’s Foundation for Breast Cancer Early Detection

The countdown is on. Register to run, walk or jog in the annual Tough Ten & Tough Two race coming up on Oct. 7. This 10-mile/2-mile race takes participants through the moderately rolling hills of Auburn, and honors Nick Holler, a dedicated runner and community leader. Strollers and dogs on leashes are welcome and encouraged. All proceeds benefit East Alabama Health’s Foundation for Breast Cancer Early Detection.

Both races begin at 7:30 a.m. in Ogletree Village on the corner of Moores Mill Road and Ogletree Road. The start and finish line is located near All In CrossFit. To view the full race map, click visit www.runsignup.com/Race/Info/AL/Auburn/AORTAToughTenToughTwo.

The online registration deadline is Tuesday, Oct. 3. The 10-mile race registration is $50, and the 2-mile is $30. However, if you miss the online deadline and still want to sign up, there will be a day-of race registration available from 6:30 to 7:15 a.m. and will be subject to price increases. Sign up here.

Packet pickup for the race will take place on Friday, Oct. 6, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. The address for race day packet pickup is 1799 Ogletree Road No. 300.

The donation goal for Tough Ten & Tough Two is $10,000, and donations can be made on the website.

“Your contribution, big or small, can fund cutting-edge technology, screening programs and research to detect breast cancer at its earliest, most treatable stages, offering hope to those in need,” said a press release about the event.

To stay up-to-date on Tough Ten and Tough Two, visit the website or Facebook.