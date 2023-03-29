‘Taste of the Town’ to Feature 17 Restaurants, Caterers, Breweries

BY ANN CIPPERLY

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA —

With 17 of the area’s best restaurants and caterers, as well as local brewing companies, the eighth annual Taste of the Town will provide an exciting evening of fabulous food Tuesday, April 18, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the Museum of East Alabama in downtown Opelika.

From appetizers to desserts, chefs will showcase a tasting of their best dishes, while a silent auction will feature a variety of items and packages.

Restaurants and caterers participating in this year’s event include Botanic, Café 123, The Waverly Local, Longhorn Steakhouse, Niffer’s, Irish Bred Pub, Tart & Tartan Bakery, O Town Ice Cream, Ursula’s Catering, Jefferson’s, Butcher Paper Barbecue, Cakeitecture Bakery, Birdie’s Cup and Saucer, Acre, Chicken Salad Chick and Takoyaki.

Red Clay Brewing and John Emerald Distilling Company will provide tastings, and the Bottling Plant Event Center will also provide wine. Toomer’s lemonade, sodas and bottled water will also be served throughout the museum on the upper and lower levels.

Sponsors for the fundraiser are AuburnBank, Smith T Building Supply, The Observer, Starr Insurance Group LLC and Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

While tasting superb dishes and sipping wine, attendees can browse the silent auction on the lower level, featuring treasures from local merchants, as well as golf packages.

Proceeds from the fundraiser provide for repairs and upkeep of the museum. Every year, visitors from around the globe visit the museum to view the history of East Alabama.

Located at the site of the old Clement Hotel on 9th Street, the museum contains over 5,000 artifacts from Lee and surrounding counties. The museum was founded in August 1989 by the late Eleanor and John T. Harris. Volunteers kept the museum operating until funds were available to hire a director.

“The museum truly owes its existence to so many wonderful people who have been willing to donate their family treasures, their time and money to make the museum a success,” said the Harrises’ son, Bert, as he reflected on the museum’s history. “The museum is preserving our heritage intact with funds from the Taste of the Town as restaurants and wineries donate, and the community supports the event.”

Among the permanent exhibits are the World War II POW Camp collection, John Herbert Orr collection, Pepperell Post Office and other items from Pepperell Mill, a covered bridge exhibit and antique doll collection.

Lee County’s business, rural and architectural heritages are also displayed. Other exhibits spotlight the Civil War, World War II, Roy Lee Jackson, Billy Hitchcock, a collection of arrowheads, local fire and police, vintage apparel, a pioneer frontier kitchen with a wood burning stove and much more.

“We thank the restaurants and sponsors for their continued support of the Taste,” said Jim Hardin, president of the board. “It is our major fundraising effort for the year and is critical for our service efforts to preserve the history of East Alabama.”

Tickets for the event are $25 and are available at the museum or online at eastalabama.org. Membership is also available at various levels. Glenn Buxton is director of the museum.

On the evening of April 18, enjoy an entertaining evening of delectable food, while helping to continue to provide a living history for future generations.

The Museum of East Alabama is located at 121 South 9th St. Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesday through Friday, and 2 to 4 p.m. Saturday. The museum is closed Sundays and Mondays. Admission is free; donations are accepted.

For further information, call 334-749-2751.