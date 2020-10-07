State of Local Emergency lifted

By Hannah Lester

Auburn City Council met for a special called meeting Thursday and announced that the State of Local Emergency, which placed restrictions on bars, has been lifted.

The restriction was put in place on Aug. 28 after there was a high influx of patrons in downtown bars.

The State of Local Emergency specified that bar patrons must be seated in order to be served alcohol.

Although two local bars closed voluntarily, the State of Local Emergency allowed bars to remain open, despite restrictions, council members said at the meeting on Aug. 28.

The council met on Thursday, one day after Gov. Kay Ivey held her press conference, to lift the State of Local Emergency.

The Alabama Beverage Control Board also announced early this week that its restrictions on bars have been lifted as well. Bars can now serve alcohol past 11 p.m.

“The ABC Board also passed an emergency order requiring ABC licensed businesses to require face coverings, maintain social distancing, admit no more than 50% occupancy and other regulations to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” the city release said. “The ABC Board will be strictly enforcing its new order.”