On the Mark | May 2, 2024

BY D. MARK MITCHELL

OPINION —

OHS PHYSICAL EXAMS

Opelika High will conduct physical exams for student-athletes planning on playing sports for the 2024-25 school year on May 8 at the Indoor Practice Facility. Physicals for spring sports will be held at 3 p.m, for fall sports at 3:30 p.m. and winter sports at 4 p.m. Staff members from the Orthopaedic Clinic perform the physicals. Opelika High charges a $10 fee for the physical exam. Checks should be made out to OHS, or you can pay online at opelikaathletics.com/store. If you have questions, please contact head coaches or Athletic Director Jamie Williams.

SOCCER

Opelika’s boys soccer team ended the 2024 season with a 4-0 loss to Smiths Station. Coach Derek Hovell predicted the team would have a tough year due to inexpereince and said he hoped the team would get better and make a run next year.

SOFTBALL

The Lady Bulldog Softball team (15-24) ended the regular season by winning three games in a row.

Opelika beat Dadeville 7-1, behind good defense and solid hitting. Katelyn Foley earned the win in the circle and added two hits. The remaining five hits were from KG Soltau, Katie Johnson, Jade Jones, Emily Birmingham and Jancyn Thompson.

OHS defeated Horseshoe Bend 5-4 after scoring four runs in the bottom of the sixth to win the game. Trailing 4-1, Soluta tripled and McCall Clayton doubled, recording two RBIs apiece in the bottom of the sixth. Birmingham earned the win in the circle, six innings without allowing a run.

Opelika mercy ruled Valley 11-0 at West Ridge Park in Opelika in the last regular season game. Jamiah Williams drove in four runs on four hits, including a homerun to lead Opelika at the plate. Cailyn Morgan earned the win by pitching five innings without allowing a run and recorded six K’s. Defensively, Jones recorded seven outs while playing defense.

AREA TOURNAMENT

OHS lost their opening game in the Area softball tournament 0-5 last Saturday in Phenix City. The Lady Red Devils, Area regular season champs, held the Lady Dogs top no hits and no runs.

SPRING FOOTBALL

Opelika High will play Clay-Chalkville in a spring football game at Bulldog Stadium, Thursday May 16 at 6 p.m. The Junior varsity will play two quarters followed by the varsity. Fans will have a sneak preview of Coach Bryan Moore’s football team. The Dogs will have 9-days of practice prior to the scrimmage game.

TRACK & FIELD SECTIONALS

OHS Track and Field teams participated in the Sectional Meet at SSSHS last weekend. The following are OHS athletes finishing in the top 10:

GIRLS

100 METER DASH

12.71 Tierra Agee, 4th

200 METERS

25.78 Tierra Agee, 3rd

400 METER DASH

59.08 Ava Thomas, 4th

1:00.99 Makiah Paschal, 5th

1:01.58 Jada Coleman, 6th

800 METER DASH

2:24.87 SB Caroline Couey, 6th

600 METER RUN

5:17.02 Caroline Couey, 3rd

3200 METER DASH

11:35.56 Caroline Couey, 2nd

100 METER HURDLES

15.84 Makiah Paschal, 2nd

300 METER HURDLES

46.12 Makiah Paschal, 1st

HIGH JUMP

4-10 Kyndall Brundidge, 3rd

LONG JUMP

17-7.5 Tierra Agee,1st

16-11 Kyndall Brundidge,3rd

TRIPLEJUMP

39-9.25 Kyndall Brundidge,1st

35-4 Memshallyah Weaver,5th

34-1 Kimora Rowell, 7th

DISCUS

79-8 Kaysee Dexter, 8th

78-8 Talaja Chambers, 9th

JAVELIN

101-10 Khalia Williams, 3rd

90-8 Tyra Pitts, 6th

SHOT PUT

28-2.25 Talaja Chambers, 8th

26-8 Kaysee Dexter, 9th

BOYS

200 METER DASH

22.63 Michael Swanson, 7th

400 METER DASH

48.86 SB Michael Swanson, 2nd

50.27 SB Tyrese Pitts, 5th

50.65 SB Sam Washburn, 7th

800 METER RUN

2:03.70 Brantley Turnham, 5th

2:10.54 Burch Harris, 8th

1600 METER RUN

4:32.74 SB Brantley Turnham, 5th

5:03.14 SB Teotl Heredia, 6th

200 METER RUN

9:59.29 SB Brantley Turnham, 2nd

110 METER HURDLES

16.98 Richard Howard, 1st

18.41B Aedan McCullough, 5th

3200 HURDLES

45.15 Aedan McCullough, 6th

46.39 Christian Ware, 8th

48.93 Richard Howard, 10th

HIGH JUMP

6-2 Davian Jones, 5th

6-0 Jaxson Freeman, 6th

5-10 Jordan Tolbert, 10th

LONG JUMP

22-10 Davian Jones, 1st

20-9 Jordan Tolbert, 5th

20-5 Leland Bell, 6th

TRIPLE JUMP

46-6 Davian Jones, 1st

43-6 Jordan Tolbert, 4th

POLE VAULT

12-0 Brannon Massey, 1st

11-6 Richard Howard, 3rd

DISCUS

106-1 Ericson (Moni) Thomas, 10th

JAVELIN

136-9 Jaxson Freeman, 9th

SHOT PUT

44-0.5 Ericson (Moni) Thomas, 7th

These athletes will represent Opelika in the AHSAA 7A State Meet in Gulf Shores this weekend.

D. Mark Mitchell is the sports director at iHeartMedia, host of “On the Mark” Fox Sports the Game 910-1319, co-chair of the Auburn-Opelika Sports Council, chairman of the Super 7 and Dixie Boys Baseball state director.