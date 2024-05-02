Opelika pickleball facility gets new sound system

CONTRIBUTED BY

OPELIKA PARKS & REC

OPELIKA — The Opelika pickleball facility announced a new partnership with Nature Made, a leading provider of vitamins and supplements.

A special presentation took place May 1 to mark the beginning of this partnership. Nature Made donated a state-of-the-art sound system, valued at $5,500, which includes new speakers, wiring and labor costs. This enhancement will greatly improve the overall experience for players and spectators alike.

Prior to the ceremony, Nature Made hosted a free pickleball clinic for beginner to mid-level players.

Additionally, Nature Made will sponsor free beginner clinics every Saturday in May, providing balls and paddles for participants. Registration is required and will be limited to the first 12 registrants per session.

To learn more about the upcoming clinics and to register, please visit www.opelikaparks.com. Spaces are limited, so early registration is encouraged.

Nature Made is committed to meeting consumers’ lifestyle needs at every stage as the “Official Vitamin of USA Pickleball.”