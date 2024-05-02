Southern Union teams with Georgia Southwestern

Collaboration will provide a seamless transition for students majoring in education

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Southern Union State Community College (SUSCC) and Georgia Southwestern State University (GSW), recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding designed to ensure concurrent enrollment and a smooth transition from SUSCC to GSW’s bachelor’s degree programs in education.

Through this agreement, Southern Union students will be concurrently enrolled in Georgia Southwestern courses for two years. Upon successful completion of an associate degree at SUSCC in those first two years, students who meet the requirements will be eligible to transfer to GSW with up to 50% of the required credits for their selected education program.

“Together, we are fostering a seamless pathway that empowers students to reach their full potential and become tomorrow’s exceptional educators,” stated Jill Drake, GSW provost and vice president for academic affairs. “This collaboration embodies our commitment to excellence in education and to meeting the workforce needs of the school systems in our service area.”

SUSCC President Todd Shackett expressed his enthusiasm as well and said he looks forward to partnering with Georgia Southwestern.

“The similarities between our colleges are striking,” Shackett said. “Our colleges are comparable in both culture and size. I think our students would find a comfortable home at GSW to continue their education.”

“The College of Education is excited to partner with Southern Union State Community College,” said Rachel Abbott, dean of GSW’s College of Education. “It is a great opportunity for SUSCC students to enroll at both institutions and transition to GSW to continue their education, earn their bachelors of education degree, and propel their academic and professional growth.”

About Georgia Southwestern State University

Georgia Southwestern State University, located in Americus, Ga., is an accredited, public four-year institution in the University System of Georgia serving approximately 3,500 students. Founded in 1906, Georgia Southwestern offers outstanding professional programs of study as well as degrees in the arts, humanities, sciences and graduate programs in business, computer science, education, English, and nursing. With affordable tuition and numerous scholarship offerings, Georgia Southwestern is often recognized as one of the best value colleges in the state. The GSW Hurricanes compete for the NCAA’s Division II Peach Belt Conference, and include athletic teams in basketball, baseball, softball, golf, soccer, tennis, and cross country. For more information, visit www.gsw.edu.

About Southern Union State Community College

With campuses in Wadley, Opelika and Valley, Southern Union State Community College is the second-oldest two-year college in Alabama and is accredited by the Southern Association of Colleges and Schools Commission on Colleges to award associate degrees. For more information, visit www.suscc.edu.