Pepperell Branch-Waverly Trail now open

BY DAVID BELL

FOR THE OBSERVER

OPELIKA — The community’s newest recreational and nature trail officially opened to the public April 25 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony hosted by the Opelika Chamber of Commerce. The Pepperell Branch-Waverly Trail is located on Waverly Parkway between Veterans Parkway and U.S. Highway 280 and features a paved surface covering eight-tenths of a mile winding along the edge of Pepperell Branch. There are also two non-paved nature trails that cover a quarter mile each.

The main trail head begins where Pepperell Branch crosses Waverly Parkway adjacent to U.S. 280, and it ends across the road from the Wood Duck Nature Preserve. Most of the trail is shaded by trees, with resting places including bench swings. It will be used for walking, jogging, bike riding and bird watching.

The project was spearheaded by Creekline Trails of Opelika, a citizen-led organization dedicated to the creation of creekside trails and greenways for recreation, transportation and conservation. It was coordinated through a partnership with the City of Opelika, Envision Opelika, the Opelika Industrial Development Authority and many other partners, volunteers and supporters. Funding was provided by the Alabama Department of Economic and Community Affairs (ADECA), the city of Opelika, the Turner Foundation and local donations.

“The dream for this project began about six years ago when Rocky and Shealy Langley first proposed the idea,” said Dani Nelson, chair of the Creekline Trails Design and Construction Committee. “Since that time, a lot of people with key expertise have come together to make that dream a reality. We are very grateful for the assistance of every person who has been involved with this endeavor.”

“This is another significant day in the life of our community,” said Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller. “We couldn’t have done it without a public-private partnership, and this is just the beginning of things to come.”

The Pepperell Branch-Waverly Trail is the first segment of an overall, multi-year master plan to establish a series of connecting trails beginning at Rocky Brook Creek and continuing west to Saugahatchee Lake dam, before turning south and terminating at the Cunningham Drive bridge. Creekline’s multi-faceted goal is to connect neighbors with nature, create a higher quality of life for the entire community, attract new businesses and families, promote exercise and wellness, provide accessible outdoor blueway and greenway spaces, and create opportunities for all ages and abilities to enjoy.