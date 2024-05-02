Obituaries | May 2, 2024

RUTH LADAYNE PRIESTER SPENCER

Ruth LaDayne Priester Spencer was born in the Stonewall Community of Lee County, to C. Bruce Priester and Elizabeth Reeder Priester Oct. 23, 1930, and died April 29, 2024, in Auburn. Born during the start of the Great Depression, her childhood on her family’s farm at the Stonewall railroad stop shaped her life of service to others. There she saw her mother provide eggs to poverty-stricken men who stopped at their home while traveling the rails looking for jobs. She and her siblings learned the value of hard work on their farm, milking cows and then carrying butter and eggs by train into Opelika to sell. She saw the importance of getting an education when her parents converted a farm truck into a bus for her mother to drive her, her siblings, and other children from their part of the county into Auburn to attend the Lee County Schools.

Ruth graduated from Montevallo College for Women with a degree in physical education. Following graduation, she taught swimming at the Birmingham YWCA. Ruth married her high school sweetheart, Edward Lee Spencer, Jr., on Sept. 8, 1953, at Farmville Baptist Church. After a brief honeymoon in Ft. Walton Beach, Florida, the couple moved to England with the US Air Force 407th Fighter Wing. They returned to Auburn in 1955 to start their family.

Ruth Spencer was both a leader and a servant in the Auburn community. She was a member of P.E.O., Village Gardeners, Campus Club, Sewing Club and Bridge Club. She was a Pi Beta Phi honorary alumna. Ruth served in the First Presbyterian Church of Auburn, where she was a member since 1955. Ruth valued and promoted education, including service as a member of the Montevallo University Board of Trustees, often returning to campus for college nights. She volunteered for years at East Alabama Medical Center and worked to expand local medical care. Her mother’s experience with cancer inspired Ruth to expand local cancer treatment, providing the Elizabeth Reeder Priester cancer wing at EAMC. Later she co-founded the E. L. Spencer and Ruth Priester Spencer Cancer Center to offer local full-service cancer treatment. She did many more things for the community anonymously, but when leadership was needed, she willingly offered her name to projects. Throughout all these community service and leadership roles, she loved and excelled in serving her husband and family.

Ruth was known as a wonderful hostess and an excellent cook. She hosted graduation parties and bridal showers for a generation of graduates and brides. She was an avid bridge player, affectionately called “the shark” by her bridge buddies. Ruth loved traveling, especially with her dear friends Alice Chambliss, Kathy Travis and Sarah Wiggins. Together they explored numerous destinations in the U.S. and abroad.

Ruth was preceded in death by her husband of 70 years, Edward Lee Spencer, Jr.; her parents; her three sisters Jeanne M. Priester of Arlington, Virginia; Martha Priester Jolly of Lake Charles, Louisiana; and Nelle Priester King of Selma, Alabama; and her brother Dr. James R. Priester of Stonewall. She is survived by her three children, Edward Lee Spencer, III (Kim), Bruce Steven Spencer (Starla), and Sandra Jeanne Spencer (Darren Chamlee); her three grandchildren Lt. Col. Justin Spencer (Ellen), Jordan Lee Hill (Dr. Peyton) and Jeremy Spencer (Katy); and her twelve great-grandchildren, Lydia, Kelsey, Savannah, Caleb, Edward, John David, and Lily Spencer; Harper, Zane, Elliot, Wren and Annmarie Hill. The family would like to express their appreciation to her care team for their loving assistance in Ruth’s last years.

A family graveside service will be held at the Auburn Memorial Cemetery Saturday, May 4, 2024, at 10:30 a.m. The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to the Spencer Foundation, PO Box 3288, Auburn, AL 36831; First Presbyterian Church, 143 E. Thach Ave., Auburn, AL 36830; The Spencer Cancer Center at East Alabama Health, 2000 Pepperell Parkway, Opelika, AL 36801; or to the charity of your choice.

FLETCHER SLATON CRAWFORD II

Fletcher Slaton Crawford, II, age 96, passed away peacefully on April 21, 2024, at Bethany House. The first child of Bonnie and Slaton Crawford, he was born Jan. 5, 1928, in Mobile.

Slaton graduated from Camden High School and attended Marion Military Institute, Hines College and received his certification in hospital administration from the University of Alabama Birmingham. He was a decorated veteran of the U.S. Navy during the Korean Conflict.

He spent a career of nearly 40 years in hospital administration as CEO in several Mississippi cities.

He held numerous leadership positions in Rotary, Kiwanis, Lions and Exchange Civic Clubs. He served as a member of the Chamber of Commerce Industrial Development Board in Camden and was a member of the Board of Directors of Blue Cross Blue Shield of Mississippi.

He was a faithful member of Auburn Community Church where he enjoyed fellowship in Bible studies and with Ross Coffee House Men’s Small Group. Slaton enjoyed wood carving and over recent years made hundreds of hand carved wooden crosses for family members, friends and strangers. Some of those crosses made their way to international mission trips. Providing fresh flowers and vegetables from his garden and passing out coats to needy people brought him much joy. Slaton enjoyed collecting coins, arrowheads and prehistoric artifacts. In his younger years, he enjoyed horseback riding, hunting and fishing.

Patriotism was very important to Slaton, as were his Southern roots. He was the epitome of a true gentleman. Slaton loved his Lord, his church, his family and Camellia Place friends and staff. He will be missed by all who knew him.

He was predeceased by Ada Hanks Crawford, Mary Elizabeth Browning Crawford and his sister, Rebecca “Sis” Crawford Davis.

He is survived by his brother, Wesley (Eleanor) Crawford; daughter, Cindy Crawford (Keith) Lavallee and step-daughter, Martha (Mark) Hughes; granddaughters, Meredith (Patrick) Metcalf and Erin (Buck) Bankston, Julie (Todd) Orlansky; step-grandsons, Michael and Marshall Hughes; great-grandchildren, Griffin Metcalf, Marlee Metcalf and Sonny Mae Bankston; nieces, Charlotte (Walker) Jackson and Susan Jemison and his very faithful caretaker, Linda Ware.

A viewing will be held at Frederick Dean Funeral Home on Thursday, May 2, from 1 to 2 p.m. Following a graveside burial at Auburn Memorial Park Cemetery at 3 p.m., a Celebration of Life Service will be held at 4 p.m. at Auburn Community Church located at 323 Airport Road.

GARY DAVIS

Gary Davis, 73, of Dadeville, who was also a long time resident of Huntsville, passed away on April 19, 2024.

Gary was born on Oct. 8, 1950, in Mesa, Arizona. After graduating from Ft. Lauderdale High School in 1969, he studied Business at Florida Atlantic University, then excelled in a career-long field of sales until he retired in December 2023.

On Aug. 25, 1973, he married the love of his life, Michele Simone Fontaine, and they had two children, Sean and Brandon Davis. Gary spent his spare time with all his family and friends doing what he loved most: boating, golfing and traveling.

Gary was preceded in death by his parents, Al Davis, Dorothy Burns and Bill Burns (stepfather). He is survived by his wife of 50 years, Michele; sons, Sean (Sally) Davis, Brandon Davis and Shannon (Jennifer) Seay; grandchildren, Eliza Kate and Jackson Davis, Kaitlin, Braden and Taylor Seay; brother, Robert (Lisa) Davis; sisters, Debbie (Frederic) Nicholson and Donna Ysland; numerous nieces and nephews; and a host of friends.

A Memorial Service will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 11, at the Church of the Living Waters (782 Lakeview Ridge Circle, Dadeville, AL 36853). Immediately following the Memorial Service will be a Celebration of Life to be held at Harbor Pointe Condominiums Pavilion (445 Marina Point Road, Dadeville, AL 36853).

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

Gary will be missed by everyone that knew him. In lieu of flowers, the family request donations to be made to the Lake Martin Animal Sanctuary or to your favorite charity.

BELINDA DURHAM BROWN

Belinda Durham Brown passed away on Wednesday, April 24, 2024. She was 71.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Agnes and Fred Lyons, and husband, Mike Brown.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Reedy; grandson, Casey Reedy and his girlfriend, Tabitha Foxworth; sister, Wanda Thompson; and nephews, Rick Pouncey and his girlfriend, Tiny, and Shane Thompson (Beverly). She is also survived by many wonderful friends that she loved dearly, from the Howard Creek community.

A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, May 18, 2024, at 1 p.m. at Howard Creek Baptist Church, located at 7230 Doc Whitfield Road, Wewahitchka, Florida. The Rev. Henry Hester will be officiating.

Frederick-Dean Funeral Home of Opelika is assisting the family with arrangements.

PACITA REYES DAMIAN SIPPER

Pacita Reyes Damian Sipper passed away in her sleep at Dadeville Healthcare Center on April 29, 2024. She was a native of Guam and a former resident of Auburn and Glenwood.

Pat was born on May 11, 1929, in Sumay, Guam. She was preceded in death by her first husband of 43 years, James Edgar Sipper; her mother, Maria Damian Savage; stepfather, Enoc Savage; son-in-law, Paul DiVasta; ex-husband, Ferrell Boutwell; five sisters; and three broth-ers.

Pat is survived by one sister, Sixta “Sis” Salas; one son, James R. Sipper (Pamela); two daughters, Lena S. Montague (John) and Renee S. DiVasta; six grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.

A graveside service for family will be held at a later date. The family requests any memorial be made to your favorite charity in her memory. Frederick-Dean Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.

CARL HESTON WEBSTER

Carl Heston Webster of Auburn passed away at the home of his son in Mathews, Alabama, on April 24, 2024, at the age of 98.

He was born on July 29, 1925, to the late Hixie Ledbetter and Charlie Webster. He is also preceded in death by his first wife, Annie Lou Webster; second wife, Mary Kate Webster; and stepchild, Eddy Herbert.

He is survived by his son, Larry Webster (Veliene); granddaughter, Lauren Veach (Brandon); great-grandchildren, Hudson, Coleman, and Charlotte Veach; stepchildren, Cynthia Keith (Steven) and Davey Richards (Terri); step-grandchildren, Brandon Bowling (Toni), Magen Hall (Mark) , Caitlin Hodnet (Hunter), Camden Keith (Rory), Allen Herbert, Austin, Katie and Alex Richards; step-great-grandchildren, McKade, Mason and Maguire Hall, Slade Keith, Roland and Thatcher Hodnet.

A funeral service for Mr. Webster was held at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home on April 27, followed by internment at Auburn Memorial Park.

MARY D. DANIELS

Mary D. Daniels, age 76, of Auburn, formerly of Mercedes, Texas, passed away on April 26, 2024, surrounded by her family.

She is preceded in death by her mother, Victoria Garcia; sister, Evangelina Villa; brothers, Cruz Mata, Eliberto Mata, Jose Mata and Jaime Marin. She is survived by her husband Bill Daniels; daughters, Jeanette Wallace and Vickie Brown (Bob); sons, Anthony Urbano (Emili) and Samuel Daniels; grandchildren, Odie, Ashley, Allison, Lucas, Eli and Victoria; greatgranddaughter, Bella; siblings, Lionel Mata (Maria), Vicky Pittman (Gary), Robert Mata (Anna) and Rene Zamora; and numerous nieces, nephews and friends. Her final moments were spent peacefully in her home in Auburn, surrounded by family and close friends.

Mary’s priority was always her family — caring for her mother, siblings, children and friends. She enjoyed volunteering as a translator for the Spanish speaking community and supporting her son Samuel at his Miracle League of East Alabama athletic events. Mary loved music and listening to her grandchildren sing and play their musical instruments.

Known for her Christ-like servant heart and caring for others, Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her family asked she be remembered for the joy she brought to others in life, not the sadness of her passing.

A service was held at Lakeview Baptist Church on April 27, with Frederick-Dean funeral Home assisting the family with arrangements. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the Alzheimer’s Association (www.alz.org) or Miracle League of East Alabama (PO Box 1747, Opelika, AL 36830-1747) in Mary’s name.

NELLAWEBB JACKSON

Nellawebb Stoker Jackson, age 85, of Auburn, passed away on April 25, 2024. Nell, as she would prefer to be called, was born on Sept. 10, 1938, in Chatom. She is the only daughter among five tall brothers whom she loved dearly but never hesitated to “call out” (or anyone else) when she thought it was necessary. Although Nell was small in stature, she had a huge spirit. She was tremendously loyal to those around her. She loved her family and was very devoted and protective of them all, both immediate and extended. She had a keen intellect and was gifted in speech. She was a “fierce fighter” when she believed her cause was right and would go to great lengths to defend those around her. It was unwise to challenge her. However, underneath this fighter was a tender woman who could show compassion and mercy. She was a woman who grew in compassion and mercy because Christ began to change her in her later years. She was a woman to be admired and imitated because of her spirit and accomplishments and she will be greatly missed by those who knew her well.

Nell was a homemaker, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother. She also worked in real estate. She loved flowers, working in her yard and traveling.

Nell was preceded in death by her first husband, Charles Fredrick Jackson; brothers, Mack, Charlie and Homer Stoker; her mother, Aurilla Goldman Stoker; and father, Daniel Webster Stoker.

Nell is survived by her devoted companion, Dr. Vascar Godfrey Harris; children, Dr. Charles Gregory Jackson (Donna), Pamela Ann Jackson, two daughters in Virginia, Angela (Harris) Saunders and Kim (Harris) Satterthwaite; grandchildren, Woodson Daniel Harmon (Tami), Jessica Knox (Chris), Jillian Harmon, Ellie Dillard, Jonathan Jackson (Elizabeth), Joel Jackson, Joshua Jackson and Julie Jackson; step-grandchildren, Rebecca, Denver, David and Jamie Whitehead; brothers, Daniel “Vee” Stoker and Richard Morris Stoker (Billie); seven great-grandchildren and many wonderful nieces and nephews.

A funeral service was held April 27 at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Chapel, with Pastor Donald DeLee officiating.

MARY E. (REDMOND) DUNCAN

Mary Duncan, a native to Five Points, Alabama, was born on March 8, 1937, and went home to be with the Lord on April 22, 2024.

Mary was preceded in death by her husband, Ronald Duncan, parents and siblings.

Mary and Ronald were married for 32 years and had four children together. She worked as an LPN at Lafayette Hospital and Lanier Hospital, and she retired from Letica after 25 years.

She was a loving and devoted Christian, mother and grandmother. She was a woman who loved Jesus with all her heart, soul and mind and wanted everyone to know and love Him. Mary was known to many as “Mawmaw,” even if they weren’t family. She loved her family and friends dearly, meeting everyone with a smile and kind word. Mary was a servant-hearted woman who made sure those around her were taken care of. She was loved by many and left a precious legacy.

Mary is survived by her four children: Steve (Loretta) Duncan, Dale (Rachel) Duncan, Rhonda (the late Kevin) McGlon and Lynn Cardiel, 15 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren.

A funeral service was held at Five Points Baptist Church on April 26, with Pastor Rusty Letson officiating, followed by a graveside service. Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home assisted the family with arrangements.

JEFFREY WALLACE AMLING

Jeffrey Wallace Amling passed away on April 18, 2024, at Bethany House following a 10-year battle with metastatic prostate cancer. He was 63.

Jeff grew up in Auburn, was part of the Auburn High School class of 1978 and graduated from Auburn University with a bachelor’s degree in journalism and a master’s degree in rural sociology.

He served in the National Guard and the US Army from 1987-1991 with multiple deployments. Upon leaving the Army, Jeff then pursued a Ph.D. in rural sociology at the University of Arizona, where he also worked as a statistician for the Tempe Police Department. Jeff later taught at Judson College, University of West Alabama and Snead State Community College.

Jeff always loved Auburn and contributed to the life of the loveliest village: selling Tiger football programs as a youth, as a DJ at WAUD radio station as a young man and near the end of his life working for Auburn Recreation at its Boykin Street facility. He was also a lifelong baseball fan and enjoyed the Atlanta Braves, no matter their league standing.

Thoroughly catechized as a youth at Trinity Lutheran Church, Jeff returned to the faith late in life, humbly and joyfully resting in the mercy and grace of God.

Jeff Amling was preceded in death by his parents, Harry J. Amling and Jeanne Hearn Amling.

He is survived by his son Harry Amling, brother Jay Amling and sister Jenny Wrigley.

Frederick Dean Funeral Home of Opelika assisted the family with arrangements.

LINDA M. NOLAN

Linda M. Nolan passed away on April 22, 2024, in Opelika at the age of 75. She was born on Sept. 3, 1948, in Opelika. Linda was a dedicated employee at OA News for many years, where she poured her passion and dedication into her work.

Linda was a loving and caring mother, grandmother and great-grandmother who cherished her family above all else. She found joy in gardening and sewing, spending countless hours tending to her flowers in the yard.

Linda was preceded in death by her husband, James Edward Nolan, and her grandson, Randy Brent Nolan.

She is survived by her daughters, Donna (Billy) Robbins, Lisa Nolan and Susan (Richard) Scott; 10 grandchildren, Christopher, Angela, Eric, Kraig, Meagan, Kayla, Bryan, Nathan, Jonathan and Makayla; and 12 great-grandchildren.

A service to honor Linda’s life was held April 25 at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home in Opelika.