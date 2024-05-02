OPINION —

As we read through the Genesis account, one of the admirable characteristics of Joseph is his determination to do what is right — no matter what. In fact, the narrative offers us a contrast between Joseph and his brothers in regard to pursuing what is right. In his story, we can see at least three different levels of doing right.

At the lowest level, are people who will do right only when it suits them (selfish obedience). Eight of Joseph’s brothers wanted to kill Joseph, but two other brothers (Reuben and Judah) talked them down, so they ended up trafficking him to the Midianites instead. These brothers did what was “right” only in the sense that they didn’t kill Joseph and they only did that because there was a financial incentive to trafficking him — so there’s not much there in the way of doing right. That’s the way it goes with people who do what’s right only when it suits them. At the next level are people who want to do what is right if it doesn’t cost them too much (partial obedience). Reuben didn’t want Joseph to be killed by his brothers so he intervened and had them throw him in the cistern so he could later rescue him and take him back to Jacob. On the surface, this looks good (and it was) — it just didn’t go far enough!

Reuben was the oldest brother. He was the one in charge. Based on that, a better approach would have been for him to take a firmer stand and simply say that neither Joseph nor any other brother was going to be killed.

As it turned out, his half-way plan didn’t work out. Joseph was sold to the Midianites. Rueben was devasted, but rather than go after the Midianites to rescue him (as Abraham had done with Lot), he instead conspired with his brothers on how to cover up what had happened. He wanted to do the right thing, but there was a limit to what he was willing to do. This is Peter denying Jesus, Demas forsaking Paul, and Mark leaving Paul and Barnabas to go back to Jerusalem. At the highest level are people who will do right no matter what (Jesus obedience). Joseph refused to take advantage of the situation with Poti-phar’s wife — which possibly could have worked to his short-term advantage. Instead, he did what was right. He landed in prison because of it but refused to pout about it — instead he started a prison ministry. He did what was right. When he was reunited with his brothers he could have taken vengeance, but instead he extended mercy and forgiveness. He did what was right.

This level of doing right is Jesus obedience because Jesus always did what was right no matter what. The Hebrews writer says, “Son though He was, He learned obedience from what he suffered” (5:8). He obeyed all the way to and through the cross. Yet it was never a loveless, “Woe is me” type of obedience. It was characterized by joy (12:2).

Jesus joyfully did what was right. Joseph modeled this and we’re to pursue it as disciples. It’s always good to do the right thing for the right reason.

