SU instructor chosen for Civics Teacher Scholar program

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — Michael Williams Jr., instructor of theatre and American government at Southern Union State Community College, is one of 24 instructors from across the U.S. chosen to participate in the Civic Engagement and Voting Rights Teacher Scholars program, hosted by Clemson University and supported through the Andrew W. Mellon Foundation. The program recruits outstanding faculty across disciplines and institutions.

Clemson University is spearheading the Civic Engagement and Voting Rights Teacher Scholars initiative because of a pressing issue: college students struggle to link their studies with civic implications across time. Many faculties don’t have the luxury of time to create materials that connect their coursework to real-world issues.

This summer, Williams will travel to Clemson, where he will collaborate to develop innovative classroom materials. This will be followed by a virtual, year-long program that focuses on developing a dynamic collection of open-source civics education resources. Designed for adaptability across college campuses nationwide, these pro-democracy materials will be ready-to-use and will integrate seamlessly into various curricula.

Williams said he felt compelled to return to college and earn a second master’s degree to teach government after the last election cycle.

“I asked the class if anyone needed to leave early to vote, and only one student turned out to be registered,” said Williams. “That student did not realize he could only vote in the district that he had registered, and as a result, nobody voted.”

Williams said an email from a former student, thanking him for his work in American government, encouraged him to apply for the grant to join the scholars program.

“He wanted me to know that he was grateful for the work we did and how it prepared him for his four-year college courses, even leading him to add a minor in political science,” he said. “That same week, I learned of this grant opportunity.

“When I am teaching theatre, I am teaching my vocation, but when I teach government, it is my avocation,” he said. “Many students are passionate about their politics but are still learning how their politics apply to a functioning government.”