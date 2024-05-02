EMA continues to grow

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER

FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission met Monday night to approve several subdivisions moving forward and other improvements for the county.

It also heard a report from Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith on how the Lee County Emergency Management Agency has fared over the last year

“We always appreciate the support that our county commission gives us and our commissioners give us and give our agency,” Smith said. “We have been able to lead the agency and lead the state for EMA with some initiatives and things that we do. We’ve had other counties, county directors, county employees from other EMAs to see how we do things.”

In 2023, the EMA had 159 calls for service whereas in 2022, there were 73.

“So with growth has come a lot more calls for service,” she said.

There were 48 pre-planned events in 2023, she said. There were also 53 training exercises.

“So we just like to take the time to show y’all what we’ve been doing for the last year and where we are.”

The commissioners then thanked Smith and her EMA team for their service to Lee County.

OTHER BUSINESS