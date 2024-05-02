EMA continues to grow

BY HANNAH GOLDFINGER
FOR THE OBSERVER
LEE COUNTY — The Lee County Commission met Monday night to approve several subdivisions moving forward and other improvements for the county.
It also heard a report from Lee County EMA Director Rita Smith on how the Lee County Emergency Management Agency has fared over the last year
“We always appreciate the support that our county commission gives us and our commissioners give us and give our agency,” Smith said. “We have been able to lead the agency and lead the state for EMA with some initiatives and things that we do. We’ve had other counties, county directors, county employees from other EMAs to see how we do things.”
In 2023, the EMA had 159 calls for service whereas in 2022, there were 73.
“So with growth has come a lot more calls for service,” she said.
There were 48 pre-planned events in 2023, she said. There were also 53 training exercises.
“So we just like to take the time to show y’all what we’ve been doing for the last year and where we are.”
The commissioners then thanked Smith and her EMA team for their service to Lee County.
OTHER BUSINESS
- County Administrator Holly Leverette gave an update on Lee County Youth Development Center grant.
- The commission announced two vacancies on the Lee County Communications District (E911) Board
- The commission announced a vacancy on the East Alabama Health Care Authority Board
- The commission heard the first reading of a vacancy on the Alternative Sentencing Board
- The commission heard from Christy Crow on the Opioid Settlement Resolution for the county.
- The commission approved an appointment to the Smiths Station Fire and Rescue Board.
- The commission approved the Final plat approval for Hornet Hills Subdivision.
- The commission approved an Educational Reimbursement Request for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office.
- The commission approved a speed limit reduction on Lee Road 353.
- The commission approved the bid results on Resurfacing Project No. LCP 41-PP-279/339/344.
- The commission approved the results of Bid No. 2024-04 for clay gravel road base material for the county.
- The commission approved the results of Bid No. 2024-05 for asphalt Rejuvenator.
- The commission approved the Federal Aid Agreement for resurfacing Lee Road 235.
- The commission approved the Final Plat Approval for Cornerstone Subdivision.
- The commission approved the Final Plat Approval for White Oak Subdivision.
- The commission tabeled the Final Plat Approval for Lee Road 334/279 Subdivision.
- The commission added an item and approved to add a work session after the last meeting.