OPINION —

The New Testament story of a man named Saul is an awesome example of the life-changing power of Jesus. In the days following the resurrection of Jesus, Saul is busy arresting Christians and putting them in jail. But his mission to thwart the Christian movement is interrupted by an encounter with the risen Christ.

A few weeks later Saul has a new name and a new mission. He is now Paul, preaching fearlessly that Jesus is the Messiah. What happened? The simplest explanation is this: Jesus changed him. That’s what the New Testament is all about — Jesus changing people.

How did Paul become such an effective leader of the early Christians? Sweet-spirited Barnabas recognized Paul’s gifts. He invited Paul to join his team that was teaching the disciples in Antioch. At first, according to Doctor Luke, it was “Barnabas and Paul” teaching the gospel.

Soon the names were reversed. Paul became the team leader. Humbly, Barnabas stepped aside and they became “Paul and Barnabas.” No tension is mentioned though later they would have a “sharp disagreement.” The cream simply rose to the top.

A team of fellow Christians joined me to work for two weeks at a mission station in Costa Rica. Our assignment was to install two toilets and two showers. Jim, a master plumber, quickly became our leader. He knew what to do. We got the job done by following his instructions.

Paul knew how to spread and teach the faith to the early Christians. Wisely, Barnabas recognized a leader when he saw one. His spirit allowed an effective partnership to be born. Later Paul would praise some of his fellow Christians for their “partnership in the gospel.” He saw this spirit first in his friend Barnabas.

Some say leaders are born, not made. When it comes to the Christian movement, we can say leaders are born again. Then they are “made” leaders by the grace of God.

Paul’s encounter with Christ on the Damascus Road triggered great leadership qualities. Only his dramatic rebirth can explain his evangelistic zeal and missionary fervor.

Christ turned Paul around. He turned him inside out. He gave him a vision, so compelling that obedience to God became second nature to Paul. Considering the hardships and rejections Paul faced, it is a wonder he did not give up. Many of us would have turned in our badges. But not Paul.

Toward the end of his life, Paul was arrested by Roman authorities on charges brought by angry Jews. This led to an appearance before King Agrippa, who wanted to hear Paul’s side of the story (Acts 26). Instead of begging for his life, Paul vigorously shared his testimony, praising Jesus and urging the king to turn to Jesus. With great faith and persistence, Paul pressed the king to become a Christian.

How remarkable is this! The Pharisee who had once been a persecutor of Christians was now pleading with a king to accept Jesus as God’s Messiah! And with no regard for the fact that the king could order Paul’s execution. There is only one way to explain Paul’s transformation — Jesus changed him.

That’s what Jesus is all about. For more than two thousand years, the risen Jesus Paul encountered has been changing people who surrendered their lives to him. I know he can do it. He did it for me.

Has he changed you? If he has, you are eager to share with others how he has changed you, how he helped you turn from the power of Satan to the grace of God.

If he has not changed you, you could let him do it right now. Turn to him. Get on your knees and ask him to forgive all your sins and make you a new person. It is the most important decision you will ever make, and one you will never regret.

Do it. Do it now. Then get up and start doing what Paul did after Jesus changed him — tell someone who is living in darkness about the life-changing power of Jesus. You will be sharing good news. And, more than anything, that’s what our broken world needs to hear from the followers of Jesus.