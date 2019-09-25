Russell Building Supply announces grand opening of new Auburn location

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Tom Lamberth, chief executive officer of Russell Lands, Inc., announced last week that Russell Building Supply (a division of Russell Lands) is officially open for business at the new, convenient location in Auburn. Located at 2811 East University Drive, the new location offers a totally new shopping experience.

During the last 12 years, Russell Building Supply has proudly served the Lee County area’s professional contractors and homeowners for their building material needs.

The new store offers the community more than 20,000 square feet of comprehensive home improvement items along with other helpful services, such as key duplicating, the ultimate paint shopping experience at The Color Bar, free local delivery and a price match promise. The store’s modern design, clean, organized layout and wide product selection all combine to make it an ideal resource and destination for both do-it-yourselfers and professional contractors.

“With our transition to a full-service Home Center, we are excited to offer a completely new lineup of products including hardware, tools, plumbing, electrical, paint, as well as lawn and garden. Additionally, we are proud to offer a drive-through lumberyard for lumber and building materials for those looking for a convenient way to shop. While maintaining focus on the professional contractors and remodelers, our new location also allows us to better serve the do-it-yourself customer,” said Kirby Scales, general manager of Russell Do it Center and Russell Building Supply.

“We are excited to offer a more efficient layout and easy access, so our customers can get in and out more quickly,” said David Sturdivant, chief operating officer and chief financial officer of Russell Lands, Inc. “We have been very blessed to be part of the growth of Auburn, as well as the surrounding area, and we look forward to being part of the community even more in the years to come!”

About Russell

Building Supply

Russell Do it Center and Russell Building Supply has a proud history of service to their customers across Central Alabama.

They currently have nine convenient locations to serve customers, comprised of six Russell Do it Centers and three Russell Building Supply locations. The nine-store chain got its start when Russell Lands, Inc. purchased the first location in Alexander City in 1984. Several acquisitions followed in neighboring communities over the years as well as some stores that were built from the ground up. All locations are affiliated with Do it Best Corp. – a 4,400-member buying cooperative that has member stores in many countries around the world. Regardless of which location customers may utilize, all their locations are deeply embedded into the communities that they serve. For more information, visit www.RussellDoitCenter.com

About Russell Lands

In 1834, Russell family settlers from England fell in love with a tract of land in central Alabama. The Russells’ love for the land continued throughout the years. Nearly 100 years ago, news came of a huge new lake that would soon meander deep into their beloved forest. The Russells could envision the hundreds of miles of beautiful shoreline encompassing Lake Martin, and today they continue to brag about the more than 41,000 acres of deep blue water that surround the old Russell Forest. That place is Russell Lands On Lake Martin (www.russelllandsonlakemartin.com). The company is one of uncommon vision, diversity and commitment to community – whose endeavors go beyond creating fine lake homes and communities. Willow Point Golf & Country Club (www.willowpoint.com), owned and operated by Russell Lands, is one of the most revered private clubs in Alabama and considered to have the “most beautiful lakeside golf course” in the country. Russell Crossroads, the new central town hub of Russell Lands on Lake Martin’s 25,000 acres of land holdings, is designed to reflect the agrarian era with period architecture of the 1920s promoting “walkability” of the town. Today, the town consists of the Discovery Center, Catherine’s Market (www.catherinesatcrossroads.com), SpringHouse restaurant (www.springhouseatcrossroads.com), The Stables, and Kowaliga Restaurant (www.kowaligarestaurant). Russell Marine (www.russellmarine.net) offers boating enthusiasts world-class sales and service through four Lake Martin locations and a Smith Lake dealership and is nationally ranked in the Top-100 Boat Dealers for the 11th consecutive year. Russell Do it Center, Russell Building Supply and Home Décor Center in nine locations make it easier for homeowners to build and personalize the homes in which they live. In 1998, Russell Lands constructed the Lake Martin Amphitheater (www.lmat.org) – a unique venue for celebrating culture and the creative arts. And the company continues to serve the community through Children’s Harbor – the not-for-profit organization created by Russell Lands Chairman, Ben Russell – whose mission is to strengthen children and families through a variety of programs, services and good works.

For more information, visit www.RussellLandsOnLakeMartin.com.