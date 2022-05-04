Realtor Scott Coulter Joins Growing Three Sixty Office in East Alabama

CONTRIBUTED BY

Three Sixty {Real Estate} is pleased to welcome realtor Scott Coulter to our office in East Alabama.

Scott Coulter is always up for an adventure and a challenge. When helping a client discover the best location to grow their business, Coulter is diligent in researching land parcels and ownership, then building relationships to put a deal together. He’ll comb through listings searching for the perfect house for his clients to make their home. He’ll go the extra mile to learn his clients’ needs and wants, then work tirelessly to ensure they are satisfied.

Coulter never meets a stranger, is often referred to as “the life of the party” and enjoys getting to know every person he meets!

“I love to dig in and do the research, to find out my clients’ needs and wants, and figure out how I can put together the best deal that is just right for their individual situation,” he said.

Originally from Charleston, West Virginia, Coulter grew up working summers at his family’s marina and restaurant. After 9/11 he felt the call to join the military, and it was while he was stationed at Tyndall Air Force Base that he met his wife April. The rest, as they say, is history. April introduced him to Auburn on a football game day weekend, and he instantly fell in love with the small-town atmosphere and big city conveniences. The couple married and moved to the Auburn/Opelika area soon after.

Coulter has a Business finance degree from Troy University and has been on active duty in the Air Force since 2001. He has served our country through three overseas deployments, as well as numerous domestic missions. Coulter also previously served and protected his community as a deputy for the Lee County Sheriff’s Office for four years.

Coulter enjoys hunting, fishing, camping and football. He and April have two sons, Patrick and Collin, and he enjoys watching the boys play in their sports and spending time with his family, especially at the beach. Coulter is an Eagle Scout and an elected board member of the family’s neighborhood HOA.

“We are thrilled to add another Coulter to the best team ever,” said Elizabeth Rose, broker for Three Sixty. “Scott loves to help people, which makes real estate a perfect fit for him. We look forward to seeing how he grows in the profession.”

About Three Sixty

Three Sixty is in the business of home. We offer a family of services including real estate, property management, interior design and staging, vacation rentals and commercial real estate. While our disciplines are varied, our entire team operates from the same set of core values, making Three Sixty the sought-after firm to work with in Auburn, Birmingham, and Lake Martin, Alabama. Utilizing forward-thinking and creative processes, Three Sixty strives to make every experience unique and as smooth as possible by providing a consistent partner to maintain the integrity of projects as a whole. As a respected and profitable company, we strive to make a positive impact on the communities that we serve.

To learn more about Three Sixty visit us online at www.concepttoclosing.com or call 334.887.3601.