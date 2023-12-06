Public Notice, Dec.7, 2023

NOTICE OF CIVIL ACTION

Zichao Huang, whose whereabouts are unknown, must answer Montavious Finley’s Complaint for personal injury and property damage and other relief by January 22, 2024, or, thereafter, a judgment by default may be rendered against

him in Civil Action No. 43-CV-2023-900105.00, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Done this the 29th day of September, 2023.

Mary Roberson Clerk, Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama

This Document Prepared By: JAMES R. BOWLES, ESQ.

Law Offices of James R. Bowles 2 South Dubois Avenue

P. 0. Box 780397

Tallassee, Alabama 36078

(334) 283-6548

(Email) JamesRBowles@aol.com

Legal Run 11/30/23, 12/7/23, 12/14/2023 & 12/21/2023

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.: CV-2022-900316

M&T BANK, Plaintiff v. MYONG C. YIM, Defendant

NOTICE OF SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

TO: MYONG C. YIM

You are hereby notified that the above-styled breach of contract action seeking monies due the Plaintiff in an amount of $79,706.73, plus interest and fees, has been filed against you in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, and that by reason of an order for service of summons by publication entered by the Court, you are hereby commanded and required to file with the clerk of the court and to serve upon Plaintiff’s attorney, Jason R. Watkins, 4317-A Midmost Drive, Mobile, Alabama 36609, an answer to the Complaint within thirty (30) days after the last publication of this Notice or default judgment will be entered against you.

Dated this 17TH day of November, 2023.

Mary Roberson

Clerk of Court, Lee County, Alabama

T.K. Davis Justice Center|

2311 Gateway Dr.

Opelika, AL 36801

(334) 737-352

Legal Run: 12/7/23, 12/14/23, 12/21/23, & 12/28/23

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF CAMERON MICHAEL MCHARGUE, Deceased

CASE NO.: 2023-283

NOTICE OF PUBLICATION

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to DANA MCHARGUE, as Administrator of the Estate of CAMERONMICHAEL MCHARGUE, deceased, on the 28th day of November, 2023, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against that said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

DANA MCHARGUE

Administrator of the Estate of CAMERON MICHAEL MCHARGUE, deceased.

Law Office of Gregory A. McKay

2105 S. Broad Avenue, Suite B

Lanett, Alabama 36863

334-623-0263

greg@gregmckaylaw.com

Legal Run 11/30/2023, 12/7/2023 & 12/14/2023

Notice of Completion

McElhenney Construction Company, LLC. hereby gives notice of completion of contract with The Alabama Department of Transportation for construction of Project Number ATRP2-41-2022-456 in Lee County, AL. This notice will appear for four consecutive weeks beginning on Nov. 30, 2023, and ending on Dec. 21, 2023. All claims should be filed at P.O. Box 1409 Theodore, AL 36590 during this period.

Legal Run 11/30/23, 12/7/23, 12/14/23 & 12/21/23

IN THE SUPERIOR COURT OF MERIWETHER COUNTY

STATE OF GEORGIA

In Re: Petition of ERIC ANTHONY MINIX,

ADOPTION NO. 2023-CA-0006

FOR THE ADOPTION OF ANNALEE SUE LEDBETTER. NOTICE OF SUMMONS TO: WILLIAM STEVEN LEDBETTER

Please take notice that a Petition for Adoption by Stepparent and Termination of your Parental Rights as against ERIC ANTHONY MINIX in the adoption of said child by ANNALEE SUE LEDBETTER was filed in the Superior Court of Meriwether County, Georgia on the 27th day of September, 2023. You are hereby commanded and required to appear before the presiding judge of the Superior Court of Meriwether County, Georgia, on the 7th day of February, 2024 at 9:00 a.m. The hearing is for the purpose of determining whether or not your parental rights should be terminated and for a final hearing for adoption of said child. Please be advised that this is a serious proceeding and if the Petition is granted by the Superior Court, the Court’s order will be without limit as to duration and will terminate all your rights and obligations with respect to said child and all rights and obligations of the child to you arising from your parental relationship, including rights of inheritance. Unless an Objection and Notice of the Filing of the Objection are filed, you will not thereafter be entitled to object to said adoption or otherwise to participate in the proceedings. You are hereby summoned and required to file with the Clerk of said court and serve upon Petitioner’s attorney whose name and address is Megan E. Wallin, 5 East Broad Street, Newnan, Georgia, 30263, a response to the Petition. Notice shall be deemed the date of last publication. If you fail to do so, Judgment by Default will be taken against you for the relief demanded in the Petition.

WITNESS, THE HONORABLE JACK KIRBY, SENIOR JUDGE, MERIWETHER COUNTY SUPERIOR COURT, THIS 28TH DAY OF NOVEMBER, 2023.

Legal Notice 11/30/23, 12/7/23 & 12/14/23

To: Bryan Lopez

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA; DOMESTIC RELATIONS DIVISION DR-2023-900271.00

IN RE: CHLOE LOPEZ V. BRYAN LOPEZ

NOTICE OF DIVORCE FILED AND SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

Notice to: Bryan Lopez:

BRYAN LOPEZ must answer the Complaint for Divorce filed in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama, on September 14, 2023, by the Honorable Katherine M. Hoyt for the Plaintiff Chloe Lopez within thirty (30) days from the last date of Publication of this notice or a final judgment may be rendered in Case Number DR-2023-900271.00 in the Circuit Court of Lee County, Alabama. Answer must be filed at: Lee County Judicial Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Alabama 36801.

ATTORNEY:

Honorable Katherine M. Hoyt

114 North 9th Street

Opelika, Alabama 36801

kat@alsolaw.com

(334) 737.3718

Legal Run 11/30/23, 12/7/23, 12/14/23

IN THE CIRCUIT COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA JUVENILE DIVISION

P.R. a minor child (DOB: 11/23/2011), Case No. JU 2016-167.04

NOTICE OF PETITION & SERVICE BY PUBLICATION

NOTICE TO: Christina Thrasher, mother of P. R.,who was born on 11/23/2011 and whose custody was vested in the Lee County Department of Human Resources on June 3, 2022. Christina Thrasher must answer the Petition for Termination of Parental Rights filed regarding this child in the Juvenile Court of Lee County, Alabama within four-teen (14) days from the last date of publication of this notice with the Clerk of Court located at the lee County Justice Center, 2311 Gateway Drive, Suite 104, Opelika, AL 36801, or thereafter, a final judgment may be entered in Case JU 2016-167.04 terminating her paren-tal rights and placing the child for adoption.

Mary Roberson, CIRCUIT CLERK

Hon. Harold S. Patrick At-torney for Lee County DHR 2108-D Gateway Drive Opelika, AL 36801

Legal run 12/7/23, 12/14/23, 12/21/23 & 12/28/23

NOTICE OF SPECIAL MEETING OF THE BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF THE UTILITIES BOARD OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that a meeting of the board of directors of The Utilities Board of the City of Opelika will be held on December 18, 2023 beginning at 11:30 AM, in the board room of the Administrative Building located in the W. Warner Williams Water Resource Park, 4055 Water Street, Opelika, Alabama. The meeting agenda will be posted as specified in State law.

The regularly scheduled meeting on December 25, 2023, has been cancelled.

DATED this the 23rd day of October, 2023.

SECRETARY OF THE UTILITIES BOARD OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

LEGAL RUN 12/07/2023

R. V. OUTLET, INC.

NOTICE OF DISSOLUTION

Notice is hereby given that R. V. Outlet, Inc. (an Alabama corporation) was dissolved on December 1, 2023, with said Articles of Dissolution filed in the Office of the Alabama Secretary of State. Persons with claims against R.V. Outlet, Inc. are requested to present such claims to R. V. Outlet, Inc., c/o Marshall E. Blount, 186 Lee Road 989, Opelika, Alabama 36804. Included in such claim should be any and all documentation to determine the amount of and the validity of the claim. A claim against R. V. Outlet, Inc. will be barred unless a proceeding to enforce the claim is com-menced within two years after the publication of this notice pursuant to Code of Alabama Section 10A-1-9.22.

Legal Run 12/7/2023

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, STATE OF ALABAMA

IN RE: THE ESTATE OF RONALD VANCE BECK, DECEASED

CASE NO. 2023-582

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to JO ANN W. BECK as Executor of the Estate of RONALD VANCE BECK, deceased, on the 28th day of November 2023, by the Honorable BILL ENGLISH.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby re-quired to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Bradley R. Coppedge, Attorney for the Estate of RONALD VANCE BECK

LEGAL RUN 12/7/23, 12/14/23 & 12/21/23

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

IN RE: The Estate of

GLORIA JUNE PERKINS, Deceased.

Case No. 2023-422

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters of Administration having been granted to Gary Wayne Perkins, Jr., as Administratrix of the Estate of Gloria June Perkins, deceased, on the10th day of October, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of Probate.

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are here-by required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Gary Wayne Perkins, Jr.

Administrator

Of the Estate of Gloria June Perkins, deceased.

Legal Run 12/7/23, 12/14/23 & 12/21/23

STATE OF ALABAMA

LEE COUNTY PROBATE COURT

CASE NO: 2023-606

ESTATE OF MICHAEL EDWARD HOGAN, DECEASED

NOTICE OF APPOINTMENT OF PERSONAL REPRESENTATIVE

Letters Testamentary of said Michael Edward Hogan, deceased, having been granted to Karen A. Hogan this 4th day of December 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Alabama notice is hereby given that all persons having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within time allowed by the law or the same will be barred.

Karen A. Hogan , Personal Representative

Legal Run 12/7/23, 12/14/23 & 12/21/2023

NOTICE OF PUBLIC HEARING

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the City Council of the City of Opelika will hold a Public Hearing on Tuesday, January 16, 2024, at 6:00 p.m. in the Courtroom of the Opelika Mu-nicipal Court Building, 300 Martin Luther King Boulevard, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

PURPOSE The purpose of said Public Hearing will be to consider the adoption of an ordinance to amend Ordinance Number 124-91 (entitled “Zoning Ordinance of the City of Opelika”) adopted on September 17, 1991. At said Public Hearing all who desire to be heard shall have the opportunity to speak for or in opposition to the adoption of the following ordinance:

ORDINANCE NO. __

AN ORDINANCE TO AMEND THE ZONING

ORDINANCE AND ZONING MAP OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA

BE IT ORDAINED by the City Council (the “City Council”) of the City of Opelika, Ala-bama (the “City”) as follows:

Section 1. That Ordinance 124-91 entitled “Zoning Ordinance City of Opelika, Alabama”, adopted on September 17, 1991, and the Zoning Map of the City of Opelika provided for and re-ferred to therein, as previously amended and/or modified, be and the same is hereby amended by rezoning or redistricting the parcel of land hereinafter in this section described, so as to change such parcel from one class of district to another class of district as follows, to-wit:

From a R-3, GC-P District (Low Density Residential, Gateway Corridor Primary Dis-trict) to a C-2, GC-P District (Office/Retail, Gateway Corridor Primary District), the parcel of land hereinafter described:

Commence at the Southeast corner of Section 13, Township 19 North, Range 26 East, Opelika, Lee County, Alabama; thence North in the right of way for Long Street for 676.1 feet to a point; thence South 89°45’ West, 414.9 feet to the Southeast corner of 1016 Alabama Avenue, said point being the Point Of Beginning of the parcels de-scribed herein: from this POINT OF BEGINNING, thence Continue along Alabama Avenue South 89°42’39” West, 58.52 feet to the Southeast corner of 1100 Alabama Avenue; thence South 89°42’39” West, 143.95 feet to a flare intersection with Freder-ick Road; thence along said flare North 13°28’23” West, 56.38 feet to the Southeast Right Of Way for Frederick Road; thence along a chord of said Frederick Road Right Of Way, North 39°50’37” East, 37.41; thence continue along said Right Of Way on a chord of North 44°01’38” East, 94.72 feet to the Northwest corner of 1100 Alabama Avenue; thence North 89°45’35” East, 65.91 feet to the Northwest corner of 1016 Alabama Avenue; thence North 89°45’31” East, 58.72 feet to the Northeast corner of 1016 Alabama Avenue; thence South 00°26’47” East, 147.06 feet to the point of beginning.

The above-described property contains 27,966 square feet, more or less, and is located at 1018 and 1016 Alabama Avenue, Opelika, Alabama.

Section 2. Any ordinance or part thereof in conflict with provisions of this Ordinance be and the same are hereby repealed.

Section 3. This Ordinance shall be published in a newspaper of general circulation in the City of Opelika, Lee County, Alabama.

All interested persons are invited to attend the public hearing and be heard. Written com-ments concerning the above matter may be mailed to the City Clerk at P.O. Box 390, Opelika, AL 36803 at any time prior to the public hearing and may be further submitted to the City Council at the meeting and the public hearing.

Please contact Brian Weiss, the City’s ADA Coordinator, at 334-705-5134 at least two (2) working days prior to the meeting if you require special accommodations due to any disability.

WITNESS my hand this the 7th day of December, 2023.

/s/ Russell A. Jones, CMC CITY CLERK OF THE CITY OF OPELIKA, ALABAMA

Legal Run 12/7/2023

IN THE MATTER OF THE ESTATE OF SAM S. BAILEY, DECEASED

IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

CASE NO.2023-607

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary of said deceased having been granted to Sam S. Bailey, Jr., on the 4th day of December, 2023, by the Honorable Bill English, Judge of the Probate Court of Lee County, Ala-bama.

Notice is hereby given that all person having claims against said estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.

Sam S. Bailey, Jr. Executor

Legal Run 12/7/2023, 12/14/2023 & 12/21/2023