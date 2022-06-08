OHS Black Alumni Class of ’83 Awards Scholarship

The Opelika High School (OHS) Black Alumni Class of 1983 recently awarded its inaugural Scholarship Award of $500 to Lauren N. Landry, an OHS Class of 2022 graduate. Landry will be attending the University of Alabama in the fall.

Landry is pictured with the award presenter, Rev. Veronica Davis (left), her mother, Cynthia Landry-Booth (right) and surrounded by other members of the OHS Class of 1983. For further information, please contact Rev. Veronica Davis at 334-663-2300.