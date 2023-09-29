Obituaries 09-29-2023

ELIZABETH MARIE TANKERSLEY

Funeral service for Elizabeth Marie Tankersley, 86, of Opelika, will be at 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 30, 2023, at Jeffcoat-Trant Chapel. Father Pierre Gilbert will be officiating. Burial will be held in Garden Hills Cemetery. Visitation is Friday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

Mrs. Tankersley who was born Nov. 28, 1936, in Menominee County, Michigan, died Sept. 27, 2023, peacefully at her home. She was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church. Mrs. Tankersley worked at Auburn Bowl for 34 years. She is survived by daughters, Marie (Greg) Hudson, Laura (Randall) McClellan; grandchildren Steven (Ashley) Hudson, Crystal (David) McClellan, Mary Hudson, John (Amber) McClellan, Laura D McClellan, and James (Amy) McClellan; great-grandchildren Evelyn and Ezra Hudson, Lucian Ogle, Sarah and Collin McClellan, Tyler McClellan, Eli Allen and fiancée Alyssa; and great-great-granddaughter Audrey Mosley-Allen. Flowers will be accepted or memorial donations made to St. Mary’s Catholic Church or Oasis on the Plains Church.

DARRELL KENNETH PORTER

Darrell Kenneth Porter, 74, of Valley, Alabama, died Sept. 26, 2023, at his home.

Mr. Porter was born June 16, 1949, in Fort Payne, Alabama, to Jasper and Mima (Cole) Porter.

He attended Sylvania High School in Fort Payne. He worked for King Ford in Valley, Alabama, for several years. Mr. Porter was a kind man and a dear friend to many. He had a heart of service and was a patient and giving father and grandfather.

He was preceded in death by his parents and brother Larry.

He is survived by his wife, Donna Porter; daughters Stacy Porter Harmon (Randall), Nikki Karr, Kristen Porter (Chris) and Kaylee Cole Yeomans (Jacob); stepchildren DeAnna Hand (Kenneth) and Josh Keebler (Jamie); grandchildren Keaton Harmon (Autumn), Landon Harmon (Karlie), Klancy Harmon (Trey), Brenden Karr, Tyler Karr, Hudson Vowell, Saylor Vowell, Corey Cole Yeomans, Kyle Hand, Landon Hand, Cohen Hand, Shelly Keebler, Lizzie Keebler and Layla Keebler and numerous great-grandchildren.

A visitation will be held Wednesday, Oct. 4, 2023, from 5 to 7 p.m. CST at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.