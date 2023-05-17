The funeral services for Melba Cosby will be Saturday, May 20, 2023, at 3 p.m. at Frederick-Dean Funeral Home. The Rev. Rick Lane will officiate. Visitation will be from 2 to 3 p.m. prior to the service at 3 p.m.

Melba was born in Chambers County, Alabama, on April 23, 1936. Her parents were Leita and Bernard Farr. Melba was a dedicated member of First United Methodist Church in Opelika. After a brief career in bookkeeping, she was renowned for her gratitude and compassion, expert baking of Southern delicacies, meticulous homemaking, raffia basketmaking, and volunteerism for church and civic organizations.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Cosby; sister, Janet Franklin; and brother, Hugh Farr.

Survivors include two sons, Danny of Opelika and David (Jan) of Huntsville, Alabama; four grandchildren, Christine of California, Erin and Eli of Huntsville and Christopher (Amanda) of Texas; as well as one great-granddaughter, Olive; and two brothers, Wendell (Cheryl) Farr of Cusseta, Alabama, and Tommy Farr of Georgia.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in Mrs. Cosby’s memory to First United Methodist Church of Opelika: 702 Avenue A Opelika, Alabama 36801, or the charity of your choice.

Frederick- Dean Funeral Home is handling all arrangements.