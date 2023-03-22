Local Farmers Participate in Alabama Farmers Federation Conference

Lee County farmers joined 140 fellow Alabama Farmers Federation (Alfa) members for the Washington Legislative Conference March 7 through 10 in Washington, D.C. The farm leaders visited Capitol Hill to talk agriculture policy, issues facing Alabama agriculture and more. During a Congressional Breakfast March 9, farmers met with their respective congressional representatives. Lee County farmers Jamie Lazenby, Mahlon Richburg, Mary Richburg, Penny Walters, Robert Walters, Ann Whatley, Charles Whatley and Tom Whatley are pictured with U.S. Congressman Mike Rogers (R-Alabama; center), who represents the 3rd Congressional District.