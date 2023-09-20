Lee County Sheriff’s Office Holds Awards Ceremony

BY ANDY WHITE / FOR THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY —

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office (LCSO) held an awards ceremony on Thursday, Sept. 14, at the Lee County Justice Center in the Grand Jury Assembly Room. The ceremony honored LCSO employees who have received awards for Employee of the Quarter, Distinguished Service and Life Saver Awards.

Sheriff Jay Jones opened the ceremony by leading current employees who have recently been promoted with a reaffirmation of their oath. Jones then moved on to the presentation of numerous awards to Sheriff’s Office employees, punctuated with back stories for each award and for the recipients. Jones is currently serving his seventh term as sheriff of Lee County.

The following reaffirmed their oath of office for their newly promoted positions:

Staff Sgt. Shelia Threat

Staff Sgt.Ashley Ogletree

Sgt. Lashonda Payne

Sgt. Timothy Parquette

Sgt. Lora Jones

Sgt. Cassondra Robinson

Cpl. Dalton Dunlap

Capt. Bill McGuire

Capt. Dave Tompkins

Sgt.Jason Purvis

Cpl. Vintel Thomas

Cpl. Josh Walton

The following were presented award certificates from Sheriff Jay Jones:

Investigator Angela Spates — Employee of the Quarter

Cpl. Rob Alexander — Employee of the Quarter

Lt. Jessica Daley — Employee of the Quarter

Sgt. Cassondra Robinson — Employee of the Quarter

Purchasing Agent Michelle Smith — Employee of the Quarter, Meritorious Service Award

Lt. Erin Pierce — Employee of the Quarter, Unit Commendation

Communications Officer Veronica Kelley — Life Saver, Unit Commendation

-Communications Officer Sherri Hurst — Life Saver, Unit Commendation

Deputy Matthew Sheets — Life Saver, Unit Commendation

Deputy Jacob Cook — Life Saver, Unit Commendation,

Deputy Jonathan McLain — Distinguished Service Award

Deputy Shawn McDevitt — Unit Commendation

Corrections Deputy Timothy Bond — Life Saver, Unit Commendation

Corrections Deputy Quentin Bullard — Unit Commendation

Sergeant Timothy Parquette — Unit Commendation

Corrections Deputy Patrick Yarbrough — Unit Commendation

Investigator Stanley Wilson — Distinguished Service Award

Investigator Tyron Ponds — Distinguished Service Award

Investigator Kyle Van Noy — Distinguished Service Award

The Lee County Sheriff’s Office and Lee County Sheriff Jay Jones honored and congratulated several employees for excellent service and promotions at a recent ceremony.