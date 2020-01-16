Lee County resident to showcase Alabama travels in museum display exhibit on March 5 and 6

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Lee County resident Lois Carter will be showcasing her journeys across the state in a special exhibit at the Clarion Inn in Auburn called “Alabama: Then and Now.”

Students will dive into STEM-focused exhibits that include hands-on activities with technology, viewing ordinary objects magnified, books and models of sea creatures and the animal kingdom. They will learn about the historic Voting Rights Act in Alabama and cast mock votes. There will also be feature video highlights from the Tuskegee Airmen Museum, Dothan Peanut Festival, Auburn City Fest and more.

Youth and adults will enjoy solving puzzles, brainteasers and the sights and sounds of countries and cultures from the past to the present. Also in the Alabama display, Carter will honor veterans and commemorate her neighbors in Beauregard and surrounding areas and how they are rebuilding.

The exhibit will be open to area schools from 9:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 1 to 4:30 p.m. for the public. Cost of admission is $5 for students and $7 for the public.

For more information or to set up a tour, call or text Carter at 334-444-0970. The inn is located at 1577 S. College St.