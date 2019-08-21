Lee County Humane Society to host ‘Paws Unite’ event Aug. 24 and 25

Special to the

Opelika Observer

Lee County Humane Society (LCHS) will bring seven shelters and rescues together for a two-day adoption extravaganza Aug. 24 and 25. As one of Auburn’s largest adoption events of the year, you won’t want to miss out on the dogs, cats, puppies and kittens ready to make your home their forever home! If you’re considering expanding your family by four legs, Paws Unite is the perfect opportunity to do so.

Kid-friendly activities, pet education, corn-hole and assorted food sales make this special event fun for the whole family! Adoption specials will be announced. The event features free admission, outdoor A/C controlled tents donated by Jackson Services, food from Chick-N-The-Box food truck and Blanco’s Food Truck. Take this opportunity to learn about the LCHS low-cost spay-neuter program, pet food pantry, foster/volunteer opportunities and more.

Participating shelters include the Animal Health Center, Chattahoochee Humane Society, Lee County Humane Society, Macon County Humane Society, New Hope Rescue, Pup on the Plains Rescue and Woof Avenue Rescue. Each rescue will accept donations both days of the event.

LCHS is open for adoptions 12 to 5 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. All available LCHS pets can be viewed online at www.leecountyhumane.org/adopt. There are currently over 200 pets available for adoption.

Keep up with updates for Paws Unite by visiting www.facebook.com/events/ 498378744323082/.