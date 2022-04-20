Lee County Builder Honored With State Award

CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

LEE COUNTY –

Pythoge LLC was a finalist in the category of Custom Home $500,000 to $1 Million at the 2022 Alabama Remodeling Excellence Awards.

The Alabama Remodeling Excellence Awards are presented annually to remodelers, contractors, designers and other building professionals who exhibited outstanding craftsmanship and attention to detail in projects throughout Alabama.

PHOTO CONTRIBUTED TO THE OBSERVER

Pythoge’s featured home, a beautifully crafted farmhouse located within Annalue Ridge in Auburn, showcased custom finishes such as rough-sawn cedar beams, bronze-wrapped cabinetry accents and imported Italian appliances. Photos of the winning project may be viewed at www.annalueridge.com.

Pythoge LLC is an award-winning, local construction firm that specializes in home renovations and custom, new construction homes within Auburn, Opelika and surrounding areas. For more information on Pythoge LLC, contact Chris Taylor at 334-750-5271 or visit www.pythoge.com. For details on the custom homes of Annalue Ridge and remaining lots, contact Haley Zeigler with The Talons Group at 334-707-2117.