Korea Fuel Tech America Starts New Operation in Auburn

CONTRIBUTED BY THE CITY OF AUBURN

AUBURN —

A new automotive supplier, Korea Fuel Tech America Inc, is coming to Auburn’s Technology Park South, investing over $10 million and creating 90 new jobs. The company will produce eco-friendly fuel parts at its new Auburn facility including carbon canisters for gasoline and hybrid automotive fuel systems that help reduce air emissions.

“It is exciting to see this building located in the center of the Auburn Technology Park South receiving new investment, renovation and ultimately new life,” said Auburn Mayor Ron Anders. “Our existing companies are growing as a result of car manufacturers increasing the amount of parts made here in the U.S., and we welcome Korea Fuel Tech America as they become part of our expanding industrial family.”

Korea Fuel Tech is headquartered in Anseong, South Korea, and manufactures carbon canisters, plastic filler necks and other automotive parts for several automotive OEM’s including Hyundai, Kia, GM, Volkswagen and Porsche. The company’s Auburn operation will include injection molding and assembly manufacturing processes.

“Coming to Auburn enhances our ability to localize production of automotive components in the U.S. and better service our customer base,” said Howard Kwon, CEO of Korea Fuel Tech America Inc.