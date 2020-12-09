Kasey Brown named interim police chief of Opelika Police Department

Contributed by the

Opelika Police Department

The city of Opelika Mayor Gary Fuller named Assistant Chief Kasey Brown the interim Chief of Police for the city of Opelika effective Dec. 1, following the retirement of Chief John McEachern. Brown has been with the department for 26 years and has served in the traffic unit, patrol unit, canine unit and the vice/narcotics unit. McEachern appointed Brown to the position of assistant chief in 2018.

“The city of Opelika is fortunate to have Assistant Chief Brown step in and take on the role as interim chief,” Fuller said. “I am confident his experience and leadership will serve our community well.”

The city of Opelika is currently searching for a new police chief and has received applications both internally and externally. City officials anticipate hiring a new chief of police by the end of January.