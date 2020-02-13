IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA

In the Matter of: Deborah Shotts McMahan, an incapacitated person

TO: Any interested party: Whereas, Lee County Sheriff, Jay Jones, Conservator, has filed a Petition in writing, for the Final Settlement/Accounting and to Dissolve the Conservatorship of

DEBORAH SHOTTS MCMAHAN. It is ordered that Tuesday the 25th day of February, 2020, at 2:00 p.m. be appointed a day on which to hear such petition, at the Lee County Courthouse, 215 South 9th Street, Opelika, Alabama at which time all persons interested can appear and contest the said petition if they deem it proper. Done this the 31st day of January, 2020.

Bill English- Probate Judge

Margaret A. Mayfield

Attorney for Conservator Post Office Box 809

Opelika, AL 36803

(334) 745-0333

Legal Run 2/5, 2/12, 2/19/2020