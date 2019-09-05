IN THE PROBATE COURT OF LEE COUNTY, ALABAMA
IN RE: The Estate of JEWELL R. GOREE, Deceased
Case No. 2019-B-178
TAKE NOTICE that Letters Testamentary having been granted to Danny R. Goree, as Executor of the Estate of Jewell R. Goree, deceased, on the 29th day of August 2019, by the Honorable Bill English.
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that all persons having claims against the said Estate are hereby required to present the same within the time allowed by law or the same will be barred.
/s/ Danny R. Goree DANNY R. GOREE
Executor of the Estate of Jewell R. Goree, deceased.
Legal Run 09/04/19, 09/11/19 & 09/18/19
