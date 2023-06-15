Hey Day Market Announces Summer Events

CONTRIBUTED TO

THE OBSERVER

AUBURN —

Auburn’s Hey Day Market, the food hall adjacent to Auburn University’s Rane Culinary Science Center, has announced a number of things related to its summer event programming.

For starters, the weekly happenings and specials include:

Summer Hours

Hey Day Market will be adjusting its hours of operation for the summer season. The hall will be open from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m. during the summer and will return to normal operating hours of 10:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. on Monday, July 31.

Wine Wednesday at The Bar

From 4 to 8 p.m. every Wednesday, guests can enjoy $8 canned wine and $19 bottles of wine.

We Cheer for Beer at The Bar

From 4 to 8 p.m. every Thursday, guests can enjoy $3 beers.

Sunday Soul Brunch

From 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. every Sunday, local artists will be performing live at Hey Day Market playing the soulful sounds of the ‘70s and ‘80s while guests enjoy brunch and cocktails.

Additionally, Hey Day Market has announced some special events it has upcoming this summer, including:

Thursday, July 20 — Extreme Bike Benefit Night (from 5 to 7 p.m.)

Hey Day Market has partnered with Extreme Power Sports to host a benefit night. The adrenaline-seeking team will have motorbikes lined up outside of the Hey Day Market in support of the fundraising night where guests are encouraged to come check out the space.

Friday, July 21 — Cheers on the Corner (from 6 to 10 p.m.)

The Hey Day Market team is partnering with J&M Bookstore to serve sweet and savory scoops from their gelato cart at the Cheers on the Corner event in Downtown Auburn this year.

Guests can enjoy the sights, sips and tastes of downtown at more than 20 stops.

Farm Stand Saturdays (11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m.)

Join Hey Day Market for a seasonal farm stand, hosted every Saturday, offering handcrafted products and goods from local vendors around the Auburn/Opelika community. The upcoming summer schedule includes:

Saturday, June 17

• Scarlet & Gold, a local lifestyle and gift brand, will have stands sporting Auburn merchandise for those die-hard Auburn fans looking to expand their collection.

• The Peanut Plug, Salem, Alabama’s most popular peanut truck, will make its way to Auburn to serve up boiled peanuts.

• EPIC Family Farms

• Hey Day Market’s Thrive Coffee, will serve up incredible coffee and tea with a mission: crafting exceptional products and intentional relationships that ensures each cup and bag of beans directly supports farmers.

Saturday June 24

• Nature’s Love, a brand specializing in natural and organic bath and body products, will be offering its product-line at the farm stand,

• Tif’s Piggy Pickles, a local Montgomery business, will offer its canned pickles onsite.

• EPIC Family Farms

Saturday, July 1

• Hey Day Market’s Thrive Coffee & baked breads

Saturday, July 8

• Kudzu Hill, the makers of handcrafted artisan soap, soy wax candles, wax melts, beard oil and more, will be onsite for guests to stop by and grab its self-care product of choice.

• Hey Day Market’s Thrive Coffee & baked breads

Saturday, July 15

• Scarlet & Gold

• Hey Day Market’s Thrive Coffee & baked breads

Saturday, July 22

• Nature’s Love

Saturday, July 29:

• Kudzu Hill