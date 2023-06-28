Grammy Award-Winning Blues Traveler Reveals Fall 2023 Tour Dates 

CONTRIBUTED BY

While Grammy Award-winning Blues Traveler’s highly anticipated summer tour with Big Head Todd and the Monsters may still be weeks away, the six-time platinum-selling rockers are already gearing up for autumn as they reveal details for their fall 2023 U.S. run.

The band will embark on a cross-country routing that kicks off in Cherry Point, North Carolina, on Oct. 19 and will hit such East Coast cities as Port Chester, New York, and Tom’s River, New Jersey, before culminating in the South in Nashville, Tennessee, on Nov. 21.

Tickets for the “Blues Traveler Fall 2023 Tour” went on sale Friday, June 9, and can be purchased at bluestraveler.com/tour/.

During the fall 2023 tour, fans will hear a smattering of smash singles spanning more than three decades, including such Billboard-topping hits as “Hook” and “But Anyway,” as well as new, jam-infused renditions of some of their favorite classic blues songs, originally recorded by artists such as Aretha Franklin, Freddie King, Big Mama Thornton and Little Willie John, featured on Blues Traveler’s latest Grammy-nominated album “Travelers Blue’s.”

Joining Blues Traveler as a special guest is Americana singer-songwriter and producer Jono Manson.

New “Blues Traveler 2023 Tour” official dates are as follows, subject to change:

• Oct 19: Rocktoberfest at MCAS Cherry Point — Cherry Point, North Carolina

• Oct 20: Sweetland Amphitheatre — LaGrange, Georgia

• Oct 21: Deep Roots Festival — Milledgeville, Georgia

• Oct 23: West Virginia University-Creative Arts Center — Morgantown, West Virginia

• Oct 25: Santander Performing Arts Center — Reading, Pennsylvania

• Oct 26: The Capitol Theatre — Port Chester, New York

• Oct 27: Grunin Center For The Arts — Toms River, New Jersey

• Nov 3: Crystal Grand Music Theatre — Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin

• Nov 9: Manchester Music Hall — Lexington, Kentucky

• Nov 11: Brown County Event Center — Nashville, Indiana

• Nov 12: SKYPAC — Bowling Green, Kentucky

• Nov 14: Tannahill’s Tavern & Music Hall — Fort Worth, Texas

• Nov 16: Downstream Casino Resort — Quapaw, Oklahoma

• Nov 17: Oaklawn Racing Casino Resort — Hot Springs, Arkansas

• Nov 18: IP Casino Resort & Spa — Biloxi, Mississippi

• Nov 20: Montgomery Performing Arts Center — Montgomery, Aalabama

• Nov 21: Ryman Auditorium — Nashville, Tennessee

For more information, visit www.bluestraveler.com

ABOUT BLUES TRAVELER

Thirty-six years ago, the four original members of Blues Traveler — John Popper, Chandler Kinchla, Brendan Hill and the late Bobby Sheehan — gathered in their drummer’s parents’ basement in Princeton, New Jersey, to jam. From these high school sessions emerged a band that would go on to release a total of 14 studio albums, four of which have gone gold, three platinum and one six-time platinum — selling more than 10 million combined units worldwide.

Over an illustrious career, Blues Traveler has played over 2,000 live shows in front of more than 30 million people, and, in “Run-Around,” had the longest-charting radio single in Billboard history, which earned it a Grammy for “Best Rock Performance by a Duo or Group with Vocals.” The latest album “Travelers Blues” (Round Hill Records) was released in 2021 and features reimagined and recharged classics from the American blues songbook and a few surprises. The group’s first official blues album, it was nominated for a Grammy for “Best Traditional Blues Album” in 2022.

The band’s movie credits include “Blues Brothers” 2000, “Kingpin,” “Wildflowers” and others. A television favorite, the band has been featured on “Saturday Night Live,” “Austin City Limits,” “VH1’s Behind the Music,” and it holds the record for the most appearances of any artist on “The Late Show with David Letterman.”