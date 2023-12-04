Dec. 4, 2023 – Obituaries

Charlie Denton

Charlie D. Denton of Lanett, Alabama passed away Nov. 30, 2023. Charlie was preceded in death by his spouse Joyce Denton and parents Elbert and Goldie Denton.

He is survived by sons; Mike Denton (Christy) and David Denton (Renee); grandchildren, Brandi Denton (Alex), Mikey Denton, Catherine Smith (Grayson), Ashleigh Petz (Josh), Daniel Brown, Chuck Denton and Kyle Denton; six great-grandchildren; and brother, Bobby Denton (Glynda).

Charlie was much loved by his family and will be greatly missed.

A service is not planned at this time, but the family may choose to hold a celebration of life at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please donate to AngelWorks.org to assist families battling pediatric cancer or St. Jude’s children’s cancer research organization.

Bonita Lee

Bonita Dean Lee was born June 5, 1952, in LaFayette, Alabama. In August 2021 Bonita was diagnosed with an aggressive form of breast cancer. She fought bravely and with such a positive attitude but on November 29, 2023, she lost the battle and her soul set sail to meet her Savior.

Known by her co-workers as Sunshine, Bonita worked for East Alabama Paving from June 1992 until December 2022, when she was forced to retire due to her health. She could converse with the best on proper and best methods for paving roadways. She was dedicated to her work, loyal to the max to her company, and a friend to all the other employees.

As much as she enjoyed her work, her first love, after her family, was her animals. Bonita raised goats – meat goats. But she would never sell them for meat, only for breeding. At her farm in Beauregard, she has a head of 40 goats. Each goat has been personally named by Bonita and she knew them all by their names. She did not just raise these goats, she fed them, vaccinated them, delivered their babies and freed them when they got in compromising situations. She loved them.

Over the years she either has or has had cows, horses, donkeys, chickens, and pigs. She has 4 herding dogs, who-knows-how-many outdoor cats, a rabbit, and one little indoor three-legged dog called Hop-along.

From 1975-1977 Bonita served in the Army, stationed at Ft. Moore [Ft Benning] in Columbus, Georgia. Bonita is a member of Pierce Chapel Methodist Church. She spoke often of her faith and trust in Jesus.

Bonita was proceeded in death by her parents, Alton and Irma Dean. She is survived by her husband, Andy Lee; her children Scott (Kim) Green, Derek Chandler, and Kim (Marty) Thomas; grandchildren Sarah (Brandon) Thomas, Noah Green, Gunner Thomas, Brody Thomas, Tasha (James)True; 3 great grandchildren George, Sebastian and Amalia; her sister Linda (Bob) Fucci and brother Michael (Ashley) Dean.

The family wishes to thank Dr Brandon Johnson, Dr Ruby Powar, and all the staff of the Spencer Cancer Center for their kind and caring support through this daunting time, as well as the kind people at EAMC and the Compassus Hospice Group. And a special thanks to Charles Lawler, Jr, Rodney Barney, and all her East Alabama Paving family.

Funeral services will be at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at 11 a.m. A visitation with the family will be held for one hour prior to the service, beginning at 10 a.m. Burial will follow the service at Pierce Chapel Methodist Church.

If anyone would like to make a memorial in Bonita’s name, the family suggest the Spencer Cancer Center.

Don Lanier

Peter Donald (Don) Lanier, 86, longtime Auburn resident and businessman, passed away peacefully Wednesday, Nov. 29, 2023 surrounded by loved ones.

Born in Orlando, Florida, on Jan. 14, 1937, to the late Erbin Lanier and Ruby Lane Lanier, he moved to Auburn in 1956 and established Auburn Electric, Inc. in 1962, now a second generation company. By 1976, he founded the first state-certified electrical apprenticeship program in Alabama, still active today, having benefited hundreds over the years. He believed in hard work and was a constant source of strength and leadership to all those around him.

Locally, he served on the Auburn Planning Commission, sat on the Boards of multiple banks, the Auburn Chamber of Commerce, Electrical Licensing, as well as on the State of Alabama Board for Associated Builders and Contractors. Most importantly he was a member of First Baptist Church of Opelika.

Survivors include his wife of 68 years, Deloris Lanier; children, Donald G. (Greg) Lanier (Aileene), Marcia Otwell (Don), Sheryl Strickland (Danny); grandchildren, Anne Morton (Tim), Peter Lanier (Amanda), Alison Rogers (David) and Blake Otwell (Moriah); six great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.

The funeral service was held Saturday, Dec. 2, 2023, with Pastor Cliff Knight officiating at Jeffcoat-Trant Funeral Home.

James Franklin Doler

1957-2023

Frank Doler, 66, of Opelika, Alabama, passed away on Nov. 27, 2023. He was born on May 19, 1957, in Wadley, Alabama. Frank, as he was commonly known, was a family man, hardworker, and a loving father, husband, grandfather and great-grandfather. He had a big heart and was known for his fun-loving nature. Frank was a devout follower of his faith and worshipped at the East Side Emmanuel Holiness Church.

Frank had a successful career as a truck driver, dedicating 45 years of his life to the profession. His last place of employment was Youngs Plant Farm, where he spent the last half of his career. In his free time, Frank enjoyed watching Alabama football and Nascar. He was also actively involved in men’s league softball and refereeing little league softball and was a member of a bowling league in Auburn. However, Frank’s greatest joy came from spending time with his family.

Frank is survived by his loving wife, Janice Knowles Doler, and their daughters, Amy Doler (Nathan) and Talisha Leanne Murray (Mick-ell). He was a proud grandfather to Christopher Shewtchenko (Candace), Brianah Shewtchenko (Jared), Zachary Cross (Hannah), Haili Cross (Aubrey) of Gallatin, Tennessee, and Kadence Murray. Frank was also blessed with great-grandchildren Camden, James, Emorie and Brynleigh. He is also survived by his brother, Kenneth Ford (Donna), sister Jessie Lowery and numerous nieces and nephews.

Frank was preceded in death by his father, Billy Ray Doler, mother Nancy Gay Laster, sister Merita Baker (Billy), and brothers Ray Doler, Billy Dewayne Doler “D D”, Chris Ford, and Keith Spears “Peanut.

A memorial service to honor Frank’s life was held at East Side Emmanual Holiness Church located on Lee Road 186 in Opelika, Alabama. The service was held Dec. 2, 2023, at 11 a.m. Contributions in Frank’s memory can be made to the American Cancer Society. The Frederick Dean Funeral Home in Opelika, Alabama, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

May Frank Doler’s soul rest in eternal peace, and may his loved ones find comfort in the cherished memories they shared.